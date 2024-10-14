Jordan celebrates after MAJOR 23XI Racing breakthrough

Michael Jordan was caught celebrating during the Bank of America Roval 400 after his 23XI Racing team made a major breakthrough.

The NBA legend is the co-owner of NASCAR team 23XI Racing alongside racing star Denny Hamlin, with the team making their debut in 2021.

Their current line-up consists of Bubba Wallace, and 2024 regular season champion Tyler Reddick, the latter of which was the only 23XI Racing driver to make it into the playoffs.

The 28-year-old has achieved two victories this year, but has failed to win a single postseason race as his spot in the playoffs looked precarious heading into the Round of 8.

Tyler Reddick makes Round of 8

It has been a difficult few weeks for Reddick's team, however, with 23XI Racing filing a lawsuit against NASCAR, and refusing to sign the new-charter deal.

Along with Front Row Motorsports, the two teams have sued NASCAR as they believe the new agreement installs ‘anti-competitive and monopolistic’ practices such as forcing teams to buy their parts from single-source suppliers chosen by the series.

Despite a stressful period for the team, Reddick’s recent performance at the Bank of America Roval 400 has given 23XI Racing cause for celebration.

Reddick entered the day 14 points above the bubble in seventh place, and after colliding with team boss Hamlin it looked that his chances of reaching the last eight were slim.

23XI Racing have been embroiled in a lawsuit against NASCAR

However, after fixing the #45’s car, Reddick was able to recover 15 places in the last 30 laps of the race and finished 11th, putting him through to the round of eight.

Team-owner Michael Jordan was seen congratulating and celebrating the result with the star after the race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, in what is a major breakthrough for Reddick compared after an uneasy start to the weekend.

