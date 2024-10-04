NASCAR star tipped for presidential medal following relief efforts

NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Greg Biffle has been commended for his helping of relief efforts in North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Biffle is a 19-time Nascar Cup Series race winner, and raced in the series between 2002-2022.

The closest he came to the championship was in 2005, when he finished second to Tony Stewart.

Biffle is now semi-retired, but has been putting another skill to good use for a great cause in recent days.

Biffle's heroic relief efforts

The American is also a pilot, and has a helicopter license, giving him the ability to help out in tricky conditions.

Hurricane Helene has recently hit large parts of the country, with over 200 people confirmed to have died as a result of the storm.

Biffle has been running supply runs with much-needed aid to the worst affected areas in western North Carolina, documenting it via his X page.

Now, ESPN journalist Marty Smith has called for Biffle to be given a Presidential Medal of Freedom for his work in the region.

"Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle should receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his ongoing and ceaseless heroic efforts in western North Carolina, Smith said via his X account.

"Using his helicopter & coordinating w/ others to save lives. Go to @gbiffle to see his amazing effort. Thank you Greg."

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle should receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his ongoing and ceaseless heroic efforts in western North Carolina, using his helicopter & coordinating w/ others to save lives.

Go to @gbiffle to see his amazing effort.

