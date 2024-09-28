NASCAR weather forecast: The latest from Kansas City as the playoff race heats up

With the NASCAR Cup Series well underway, the drivers hit the track in Kansas City weekend for the Hollywood Casino 400.

The event at Kansas Motor Speedway is set to last for 267 laps, with Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson once again eyeing the victory.

NASCAR QUALIFYING: Hollywood Casino 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

Last time out at Bristol, the #5 driver dominated his fellow stars and now sits top of the playoff standings as a result.

Just 12 drivers remain in with a chance of Cup Series glory in 2024 following last week's round of 12 cut, but the next cut line will soon come, with drivers no doubt eager to see their name above the dotted line ASAP.

With that said, here's how the weather is looking for the upcoming weekend.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race weather forecast

Saturday, September 28th: Qualifying

Ahead of qualifying on Saturday, the weather is looking very good at Kansas Motor Speedway.

Whilst a breeze is expected in the morning, the rest of the day is set to be sunny and warm, according to forecasts, with temperatures maxing out at 84.2 Fahrenheit.

Some cloud cover is forecast when the cars hit the track in the afternoon, but at the moment there is said to be a 0% chance of rain, which is what all fans want to hear.

Sunday, September 29: Race

Clear conditions are expected once again for the premier event on Sunday, in further positive news for spectators at the circuit.

Sunday is expected to be very warm, with plenty of sun in the air once again as temperatures are once again well into the 80s.

A mere one percent chance of rain is forecast currently, meaning it should be a dry one.

Kyle Larson won last time out at Bristol

NASCAR Kansas City: Hollywood Casino 400 start times

The 267-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, September 28th, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 2pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday



USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR EXPLAINER 2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway: Hollywood Casino 400 start times, schedule and TV channels

Related