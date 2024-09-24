NASCAR star could get SHOCK F1 chance

NASCAR star Kyle Larson could soon be given the chance to impress in Formula 1 machinery, it has been revealed.

Larson currently races full-time in the Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports, driving the #5 Chevrolet for the team. His most recent success came at last weekend's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway where he took the victory with a thoroughly dominant drive.

Larson now leads the Cup Series playoff standings heading to Kansas City next weekend, but whilst his priority is clearly NASCAR, the 32-year-old is keen to try other cars, too.

This year, for example, Larson competed in the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 for Arrow McLaren and attempted 'the double' and is set to do so again in 2025 after this year's failed effort.

Kyle Larson raced for Arrow McLaren at the 2024 Indy 500

Kyle Larson F1 drive

Now, the Cup Series playoff leader could be set for a chance to drive a McLaren Formula 1 car, McLaren CEO Zak Brown has confirmed.

Speaking on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, Brown revealed that discussions had been held regarding giving Larson a chance in the papaya F1 car.

"We've been chatting about it," The McLaren chief explained.

"Kyle, as you can imagine, definitely wants to do it in between our schedule, which goes from February to December, and NASCAR's schedule, which is February to November.

Zak Brown could give Kyle Larson an opportunity to drive an F1 car

"Finding that window -- we did that with Jimmie Johnson and Fernando [Alonso] in Bahrain with Hendrick Motorsports. That must have been about four, five years ago and that was a lot of fun.

"I'd love to see Kyle in an F1 car. It is something that we've discussed and something I think will happen down the road."

It would be fascinating to see Larson in an F1 car, particularly after some bullish claims he made this year regarding Max Verstappen.

Larson claimed earlier this year that he was a better all-round driver than the F1 champion and the chance to test an F1 car would allow him to back up those claims.

