'All options on the table' for Ricciardo as team chief reveals Red Bull discussions
The boss of Visa Cash App RB, Peter Bayer, has revealed that all options remain on the table regarding Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 future, with talks set to continue over what the best solution is for Red Bull in the long term.
The Singapore Grand Prix has been slated as Ricciardo's last of the season, and perhaps in the sport altogether, with the Aussie reportedly set to be replaced by Liam Lawson ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin next month.
Ricciardo's performance in Singapore hardly did him any favors. The RB star was knocked out of Q1 in qualifying, whilst his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda who has already been confirmed at RB next year, managed a top ten grid position.
Things did not get much better in the race itself, either. Despite setting the fastest lap and aiding Max Verstappen in his championship fight against Lando Norris, Ricciardo finished P18 and as the last running car on the grid.
Will Daniel Ricciardo lose his F1 seat?
Whilst Ricciardo is widely expected to lose his seat, RB boss Peter Bayer has revealed that ‘discussions are ongoing’ and that all options remain open for the Aussie moving forward.
”No, the discussions are ongoing,” Bayer said to Sky Sports Germany at the Singapore GP.
“As Daniel mentioned yesterday, all options are on the table. As Racing Bulls, our goal is to develop young drivers.
“Now, it's about making a decision under the leadership of Dr. Marko and Christian Horner to determine which driver has the most potential to eventually join Red Bull and when they should ideally step into the team.
“Whether it happens this year or next will be decided in the coming days.
”For us, it's not about individual weekends; it's about the overall picture. There has been much discussion about what happens at Red Bull Racing and how they move forward.
“But we're primarily focusing on performance this weekend. If Daniel delivers a great result, it will definitely help him globally.
“As he mentioned himself, if you're on the podium, you're the hottest property in the paddock.
“But ultimately, there’s a deadline, and discussions will determine who drives when and where.”
