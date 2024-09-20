OFFICIAL: FIA confirm Africa set to host HUGE event

The governing body of Formula 1, the FIA, has officially announced that Africa is set to host a huge event on the sporting calendar.

The announcement comes at a time when there is widespread calls for F1 itself to return to the continent.

With F1 expanding the number of grands prix in recent seasons to include circuits in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Las Vegas and Miami, stars like Lewis Hamilton want to see discussions take place over how the sport can extend its reach to other parts of the world.

It's been over three decades since the last race was held on the continent, with legendary racer Alain Prost taking victory at the 1993 South African Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has been leading calls for F1 to return to Africa

Kyalami hosted the 1993 South African Grand Prix

Rwanda to host motorsport greats

Now, just days before this weekend's Singapore GP, it has been revealed some of the biggest names in motorsport will be descending on Kigali, Rwanda for the FIA Awards this December.

Hamilton is a five-time winner at the annual event - formerly known as the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - while a number of his current F1 colleagues have also been honored in recent years, including Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Last year's edition saw McLaren star Oscar Piastri named Rookie of the Year, while two-time champion Fernando Alonso's stunning overtake on Sergio Perez at the 2023 Brazilian GP was selected as Action of the Year.

Ahead of this year's ceremony, an FIA press release read: "In its 120th Anniversary year, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile will celebrate the champions and stars of the motorsport world in Kigali, Rwanda, at the newly-named FIA Awards,"

"The FIA’s 120th Anniversary celebrations will culminate on 13 December in a glittering celebration of 2024’s champions at the newly named FIA Awards.

"Taking place in the Rwandan capital Kigali, the central theme of 120 Years of Legends will see today’s brightest stars joined by many of the sport’s most renowned personalities as we come together to celebrate achievements past and present.

"The FIA Awards will be broadcast across the FIA’s social media platforms from 19:00 GMT / 20:00 CET, with an exciting new format that promises to bring viewers right to the heart of the remarkable motorsport stories that have been unfolding since the start of the year."

