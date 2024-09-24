Red Bull chief speaks out on Verstappen TRANSFER rumors as rivals linked with F1 champ

A senior figure within Red Bull has addressed rumors Max Verstappen could soon leave Red Bull for one of their Formula 1 rivals.

The three-time world champion is chasing a fourth consecutive world title in 2024, but that has not stopped speculation regarding a move away from his current team from surfacing.

Verstappen finished one spot behind title rival Lando Norris at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, with the Brit closing the gap in the drivers' standings.

Verstappen's lead at the top now stands at 52 points, and extended Verstappen's winless run to eight, with his last triumph coming in mid-June at the Spanish GP.

Max Verstappen's recent slump continued with a fifth-place finish in Baku

The defending world champion has been tipped to link up with Adrian Newey

Champion has just one target

The 26-year-old hasn't been shy in airing his frustrations throughout the campaign, sparking rumors that he is becoming increasingly disgruntled at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Verstappen had been strongly linked with a shock move to Mercedes in the wake of Lewis Hamilton's upcoming departure to Ferrari, but the signing of Kimi Antonelli put an end to any lingering doubts over his immediate future.

Now, fresh speculation has emerged that Aston Martin - who recently acquired design mastermind Adrian Newey - are keen to explore a potential deal as they look to become a winning team in F1.

Helmut Marko is unconcerned by rumours surrounding his star driver

However, when the prospect was put to Red Bull director Marko, he was quick to dismiss any such suggestion.

Speaking to Oe24, the 81-year old responded: “I have no idea where that comes from,"

"Believe me, at the moment Max is only thinking about winning the world championship."

When asked which teams would Verstappen likely consider in the future, he replied: “Every sensible team boss has to be interested in Max,"

"And he always wants to sit in the car in which he can become world champion.”

