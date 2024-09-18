close global

Ricciardo Azerbaijan GP footage captures SURPRISE marriage proposal

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo found himself in an unusual situation over the weekend of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as he was caught up in a marriage proposal.

The Aussie star finished the race in Baku in 13th making it yet another race this season that he has failed to score points. To make this worse, it was a good day for Haas, with the US outfit closing the gap to RB in the constructors standings.

Ricciardo’s F1 future remains in the balance, with RB yet to unveil who will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda for 2025.

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson is in contention for the final RB seat, with Helmut Marko revealing to the media that the team will make an announcement over their line-up after the Singapore GP.

Daniel Ricciardo finished P13 in Baku
Will RB retain Daniel Ricciardo?

Daniel Ricciardo in marriage proposal

Ricciardo has failed to deliver consistent performances this season, with his F1 future called into question on multiple occasions. However, outside of F1 Ricciardo remains engaged in various projects including as a producer of Hulu F1 comedy ‘Downforce’.

The 35-year-old also likes to experiment with photography in his spare time, often capturing his adventures and time spent with friends and family. His partner Heidi Berger, actress and daughter of F1 race winner Gerhard Berger, also features frequently on his Instagram photo dumps.

Despite his F1 struggles, Ricciardo remains popular with fans and was involved in a surprising moment in the paddock at the Azerbaijan GP.

The Aussie paused to sign an RB hat for a female fan, when her partner got down on one knee to propose in a shock to the woman.

Ricciardo remained with the couple as the proposal was captured on camera, and the star offered his congratulations shaking the hands of the fans.

