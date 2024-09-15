Ricciardo makes 'magic' revelation after MAJOR F1 signing

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has discussed his relationship with 'magic' Adrian Newey during their time at Red Bull.

This came after Aston Martin's major announcement that the technical chief is set to join their team in early 2025 following his Red Bull exit.

The Australian driver opened up during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, praising Newey’s unique talent and craftsmanship.

Ricciardo, who joined Red Bull Racing in 2014 and enjoyed several successful seasons under Newey's technical leadership, fondly recalled his time working with one of F1's most respected engineers.

“I enjoyed a lot of my time with him," Ricciardo said.

"And it was just even a privilege, when I joined Red Bull Racing in 2014, just to drive one of his cars, work alongside him."

Daniel Ricciardo joined Red Bull in 2014

Ricciardo on Newey's 'magic'

Ricciardo, who now races for Red Bull's sister team, Visa Cash App RB, was quick to highlight the uniqueness of Newey’s approach, revealing how he worked alongside the technical guru.

"It's not that I could stand toe-to-toe with him and speak his language if you know what I mean," Ricciardo explained.

"Obviously, his level of expertise in his field... I would just try to collaborate in those years and give what I could and then let him obviously work his magic."

Newey, who has won world championships at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, has been the driving force behind some of F1’s most dominant machines.

Adrian Newey is off to join Aston Martin from 2025

Ricciardo highlighted the unique and hands-on nature of Newey’s work.

"That was just a very, very cool experience, walking past the office, seeing the drawings and everything," said the Australian driver.

"I mean, it's not for show. He's there with pen on paper and yeah, I'd say very unique, but very special way of working."

Newey will be working alongside F1 great Fernando Alonso>

Newey’s switch to Aston Martin represents a significant coup for the team as they continue to rise through the ranks in F1.

The respect Ricciardo holds for Newey is evident and he expressed confidence that Alonso, who is known for his technical feedback, will enjoy the collaboration.

“Obviously, I don't need to give Fernando any advice, but I'm sure it'll be an enjoyable experience," Ricciardo added.

As Aston Martin continues its push to challenge the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes, Newey’s arrival is seen as a pivotal moment in their pursuit of championship success.

Known for his innovative designs and ability to unlock performance gains where others struggle, Newey's influence could give Aston Martin the edge it needs to break into F1’s elite.

Ricciardo’s reflections on working with Newey give a glimpse into the magic that the 64-year-old brings to a team.

For Aston Martin, this next phase could be transformative, and the motorsport world will be eagerly watching how Newey’s presence shapes their 2025 campaign.

