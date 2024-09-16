F1 boss hints at SHOCK Verstappen team switch
A Formula 1 boss has suggested that Max Verstappen may follow Adrian Newey through the door at Aston Martin in the future.
Newey recently joined the Silverstone outfit as they look to build a championship-winning team, with the legendary designer arguably making Aston Martin an attractive prospect for top drivers.
The design guru has won 25 world championships in his career, working with the likes of Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Mika Hakkinen, and has signed a five-year contract with the team that are hoping to one day become world champions themselves.
26-year-old Verstappen's future at Red Bull has also been called into question in recent months, with the Dutchman becoming increasingly frustrated by his team's declining performance.
Verstappen move to Aston Martin on?
Now, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has suggested that the team's ability to bring in a star name like Newey may make them a more attractive prospect to the likes of Verstappen.
The team currently sit in fifth in the constructors' championship, but harbour ambitions to one day challenge for championships, particularly once new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.
"We are becoming more attractive in every respect, it is proof that this project can really achieve its goals," Krack told media at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
"The door is always open for him [Verstappen]. But I think it is for every team.
"It makes a difference, also in terms of self-confidence. Aston Martin is transforming into a team that is no longer an underdog. And that has an impact on the future staff, on sponsors and on drivers."
