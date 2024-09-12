Verstappen 'demonisation' SLAMMED by Newey

Adrian Newey has slammed media outlets for their 'demonisation' of Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman is currently embroiled in a battle with British star Lando Norris for the world championship title, with the pair set to renew their rivalry at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku with Norris 62 points behind Verstappen.

Verstappen has not won any of his last seven races, providing more evidence that Red Bull's dominance has waned as McLaren have established themselves as the fastest car on the grid.

The Dutchman has come in for some criticism for the way he has dealt with a number of setbacks this season, and now his former Red Bull colleague Newey has revealed people's perception of the reigning champion can be misleading.

Adrian Newey has signed a long-term deal with Aston Martin

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are fighting for the drivers' title

Verstappen treatment 'very unfair'

Newey's comments come just days after he ended months of speculation over his future by sealing a stunning move to Aston Martin following his shock resignation from Red Bull earlier this season.

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, the 65-year-old slammed some quarters of the media - including British broadcaster Sky Sports - for their 'demonisation' of the drivers' championship leader, suggesting that they have previously displayed bias.

With Norris joined by fellow Brits Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at the top end of the grid, Newey admitted Sky's coverage could often be 'nationalistic' given their backing of their home drivers.

When asked if he would ever talk to Verstappen about the criticism he receives, Newey said: "A little bit, but Max is his own man - he's incredibly mature, rounded and philosophical.

"From the outside, I'm not sure people fully appreciate and understand Max, just like they didn't with Sebastian [Vettel].

Sky Sports' coverage has been criticised by Newey

"There's a sort of demonisation that both of them have suffered at times which I think is very unfair.

"And maybe that's also a little bit of the British media, if I'm honest. Sky have a huge influence around the world.

"[But] their viewing figures or viewing isn't truly international, but their coverage is quite nationalistic, dare I say, and that can have an influence.

"It's this thing that now with journalism, there is that trend to either put people on a pedestal or knock them down."

