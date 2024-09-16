Red Bull to 'terminate' contract at end of 2024 season

Red Bull will ‘terminate’ a contract at the end of the season in a huge blow to a current driver's career, according to reports.

The current world champions have had a number of question marks surrounding their four drivers in Formula 1 this season, with both Visa Cash App RB and the main Red Bull team.

Sergio Perez's position has been under constant threat, despite signing a new contract, and the Mexican has only scored 40 points from his last 11 race starts.

Furthermore, Daniel Ricciardo’s RB future remains uncertain and he tries to perform consistently to stop the team from replacing him with Liam Lawson.

Sergio Perez has been at the centre of Red Bull's driver dilemma

Daniel Ricciardo remains unconfirmed at RB for 2025

Red Bull terminate contract with Super Formula team

Red Bull’s recent decision to terminate their contract with Super Formula team Mugen will come as a severe blow to their junior driver Ayumu Iwasa.

According to Motorsport.com, Red Bull will terminate their contract with the Honda squad at the end of 2024 instead of 2025, as Honda prepares to partner Aston Martin in 2026.

Red Bull have previously used the Super Formula team to send their junior drivers from Formula 2 to see if they have what it takes to compete in F1.

Ayumu Iwasa currently competes in the Super Formula series

Drivers such as Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson have all competed in the Japanese series, with the latest driver to race for the Mugen team being Iwasa.

The Japanese driver took over from Lawson for the 2024 season, with uncertainty surrounding a future relationship with Red Bull.

According to the report, Mugen are attempting to find options that will allow them to run a second car next year, as they look to struggle without Red Bull’s funding.

