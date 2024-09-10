NASCAR sign major ESPORTS deal ahead of multi-million dollar events

NASCAR has expanded its horizons into esports further with a huge new partnership having been announced.

Esport entertainment company BLAST revealed that NASCAR was set to sponsor both the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) Global Championship and the Rocket League World Championship this year.

The former of those competitions took place this past weekend, with Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas hosting Fortnite competitors with a $7,675,000 prize pool up for grabs.

The same venue will host the Rocket League World Championship this coming weekend, with a more modest, but still significant $1,165,000 up for grabs this time around.

A NASCAR car is set to feature at Dickies Arena

NASCAR esports partnership announced

According to a press release, a NASCAR show will be on display at the Dickies Arena throughout both competitions.

Further to that, the deal 'will also include broadcast content with popular Fortnite and Rocket League players taking on NASCAR-inspired challenges'.

Explaining the thought process behind the deal, VP of Interactive and Emerging Platforms for NASCAR, Nick Rend, explained: "We've always believed in meeting fans where they are, and this partnership with BLAST is a perfect example of that,"

"We’re not just showing up—we’re fully immersing NASCAR in the energy and excitement of these events.

"Whether it’s through our existing in-game presence in Rocket League and now the Fortnite ecosystem or the show car at Dickies Arena, we’re here to celebrate with the community and add to the incredible experience for fans and competitors."

😎 @NASCAR is arriving at the FNCS Global Championship in style, with their custom car wrap.



Check it out at Dickies Arena! pic.twitter.com/hGItZHl4M9 — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) September 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Alexander Lewin, SVP for Commercial Revenue at BLAST, explained the company's excitement to have NASCAR on board.

"We are excited to partner with NASCAR for the FNCS Global Championship and Rocket League World Championship 2024," Lewin said.

"This collaboration represents a fusion of two dynamic and passionate fan bases - esports and motorsports - coming together to celebrate competitive excellence.

"We look forward to delivering an unparalleled experience for all Fortnite and Rocket League fans and competitors. These events promise to deliver intense, high-stakes action, bringing together elite players and enthusiastic fans from around the globe for two unforgettable weekends.”

