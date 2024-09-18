Verstappen teases F1 CHAMPION could one day be his team-mate
Verstappen teases F1 CHAMPION could one day be his team-mate
Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has teased that he could drive alongside a fellow champion one day.
Verstappen currently races for Red Bull alongside current team-mate Sergio Perez, although doubts remain over the Mexican's long-term future in the team despite him having a contract.
READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses Red Bull alternatives in bid to secure F1 future
Prior to the summer break,k the Mexican made consecutive Q1 exits at the British and Hungarian Grand Prix, with reports speculating that he could be replaced before the end of the season.
However, Red Bull opted to retain Perez, who remains contracted with the team until the end of the 2026 season.
Verstappen reveals Alonso talks
Away from F1, Verstappen has previously expressed interest in competing in the iconic Le Mans 24, slating the historic race as an 'incredible event'.
Now, in a recent interview with Dutch F1 Esports champion, Jarno Opmeer, Verstappen discussed his ideal Le Mans team in which he discussed shock team-mate talks with Fernando Alonso.
“If I look around now, one I would like to have in the team definitely is Nyck de Vries,” Verstappen explained.
“He’s fast and he’s very light. When you’re very fast and light around Le Mans it’s great.
“I keep joking with Fernando that we want to do it together so that would be quite cool.
“I keep telling as well my Dad we have to do it - he doesn’t want to do it, but I would add him in as a fourth.”
READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Palou reveals exact reason third IndyCar title is 'SUPER SPECIAL'
- 50 minutes ago
Verstappen teases F1 CHAMPION could one day be his team-mate
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo Azerbaijan GP footage captures SURPRISE marriage proposal
- 2 uur geleden
Business owner SLAMS Las Vegas GP with 'not good' health claim
- 3 uur geleden
Driver replacement decision confirmed by Haas ahead of Singapore GP
- Yesterday 22:00
Norris HITS BACK at snitch claims following Verstappen incident
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov