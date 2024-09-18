Verstappen teases F1 CHAMPION could one day be his team-mate

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has teased that he could drive alongside a fellow champion one day.

Verstappen currently races for Red Bull alongside current team-mate Sergio Perez, although doubts remain over the Mexican's long-term future in the team despite him having a contract.

Prior to the summer break,k the Mexican made consecutive Q1 exits at the British and Hungarian Grand Prix, with reports speculating that he could be replaced before the end of the season.

However, Red Bull opted to retain Perez, who remains contracted with the team until the end of the 2026 season.

Sergio Perez has been heavily criticised in 2024

Red Bull opted to retain Perez for the rest of the season

Verstappen reveals Alonso talks

Away from F1, Verstappen has previously expressed interest in competing in the iconic Le Mans 24, slating the historic race as an 'incredible event'.

Now, in a recent interview with Dutch F1 Esports champion, Jarno Opmeer, Verstappen discussed his ideal Le Mans team in which he discussed shock team-mate talks with Fernando Alonso.

“If I look around now, one I would like to have in the team definitely is Nyck de Vries,” Verstappen explained.

“He’s fast and he’s very light. When you’re very fast and light around Le Mans it’s great.

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso would form a dream Le Mans pairing

“I keep joking with Fernando that we want to do it together so that would be quite cool.

“I keep telling as well my Dad we have to do it - he doesn’t want to do it, but I would add him in as a fourth.”

