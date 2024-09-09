close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR legend shows he's still got it with INSANE overtake

NASCAR legend shows he's still got it with INSANE overtake

NASCAR legend shows he's still got it with INSANE overtake

NASCAR legend shows he's still got it with INSANE overtake

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has shown he has still got it on his return to racing action this weekend.

During his illustrious NASCAR career, Johnson racked up seven Cup Series championships, with his first coming in 2006 and his last in 2016.

READ MORE: NASCAR champ questions INTEGRITY of playoffs after Daytona shock

Those championships were helped by an incredible number of victories and highly-placed finishes, with Johnson having won an impressive 83 races and achieved a whopping 374 top-10 finishes.

Johnson officially retired from full-time racing in 2022, but since then, has featured in several events that have kept his skills sharp.

READ MORE: NASCAR set to return to HISTORIC venue

Jimmie Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup's during his career

Does Jimmie Johnson still race in 2024?

Johnson has featured in the Race of Champions previously, for example, and at the start of 2024 announced he would be running at select races this season in NASCAR.

Johnson started his 2024 part-time season with a 28th-place finish at the 2024 Daytona 500 and went on to race in Charlotte, Dover, Indianapolis, Kansas and Texas, achieving broadly similar results.

This weekend, however, Johnson was in the United Kingdom racing at Goodwood Revival, a three-day event that celebrates classic and vintage vehicles.

Racing in a 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT, Johnson showed he still has it in his race, producing several overtakes around two corners that saw him fly from fourth right into the lead.

Johnson, alongside team-mate Dario Franchitti won the race in the end, claiming the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy - named after the legendary British F1 star.

READ MORE: Former NASCAR star sues Prime drink over copyright issue

Related

NASCAR Daytona Daytona 500 Jimmie Johnson Indianapolis
Jordan-owned 23XI Racing break silence after rejecting major NASCAR deal
NASCAR

Jordan-owned 23XI Racing break silence after rejecting major NASCAR deal

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR Atlanta Quaker State 400 results: Logano wins DRAMATIC first playoff race after last-lap wreck
NASCAR Quaker State 400

NASCAR Atlanta Quaker State 400 results: Logano wins DRAMATIC first playoff race after last-lap wreck

  • Today 00:41

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton hit with Mercedes exit reality in 'emotional' moment

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR legend shows he's still got it with INSANE overtake

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo makes 'pressure' confession with F1 future in doubt

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR

Jordan-owned 23XI Racing break silence after rejecting major NASCAR deal

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR Quaker State 400

NASCAR Atlanta Quaker State 400 results: Logano wins DRAMATIC first playoff race after last-lap wreck

  • Today 00:41
Las Vegas GP

F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x