NASCAR legend shows he's still got it with INSANE overtake

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has shown he has still got it on his return to racing action this weekend.

During his illustrious NASCAR career, Johnson racked up seven Cup Series championships, with his first coming in 2006 and his last in 2016.

READ MORE: NASCAR champ questions INTEGRITY of playoffs after Daytona shock

Those championships were helped by an incredible number of victories and highly-placed finishes, with Johnson having won an impressive 83 races and achieved a whopping 374 top-10 finishes.

Johnson officially retired from full-time racing in 2022, but since then, has featured in several events that have kept his skills sharp.

READ MORE: NASCAR set to return to HISTORIC venue

Jimmie Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup's during his career

Does Jimmie Johnson still race in 2024?

Johnson has featured in the Race of Champions previously, for example, and at the start of 2024 announced he would be running at select races this season in NASCAR.

Johnson started his 2024 part-time season with a 28th-place finish at the 2024 Daytona 500 and went on to race in Charlotte, Dover, Indianapolis, Kansas and Texas, achieving broadly similar results.

This weekend, however, Johnson was in the United Kingdom racing at Goodwood Revival, a three-day event that celebrates classic and vintage vehicles.

Racing in a 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT, Johnson showed he still has it in his race, producing several overtakes around two corners that saw him fly from fourth right into the lead.

Johnson, alongside team-mate Dario Franchitti won the race in the end, claiming the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy - named after the legendary British F1 star.

7-time NASCAR Champion @jimmiejohnson swapping out his Toyota Camry for an Aston Martin DB4 GT. From fourth to first in just two corners. What a race. #GoodwoodRevival pic.twitter.com/MazXy5fJVr — Goodwood Revival (@goodwoodrevival) September 7, 2024

READ MORE: Former NASCAR star sues Prime drink over copyright issue

Related