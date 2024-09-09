Hamilton hit with Mercedes exit reality in 'emotional' moment
Hamilton hit with Mercedes exit reality in 'emotional' moment
Lewis Hamilton has shared his emotional reaction on social media after being hit the stark reality that he had competed in his last ever European Formula 1 race with Mercedes.
As the chequered flag was waved in Monza, F1 bid goodbye to their final stint in Europe.
READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver
The sport now heads to Asia, North America, South America and the Middle East as it hurtles towards this season's finale in Abu Dhabi on December 8.
There are many plot lines to keep fans entertained this year, not least the nail-biting fight for the constructors' championship and Max Verstappen's bid to claim his fourth successive drivers' title.
Although Hamilton is not being discussed in a title fight this year, the F1 legend is dominating headlines as he completes his swan song with Mercedes after more than a decade with the Silver Arrows.
Hamilton emotional ahead of Mercedes F1 exit
Reflecting upon the Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton was hit with the realisation that it was the last time he would represent Mercedes in Europe, ahead of his move to Ferrari next year.
"Leaving Monza, it hit me that it was the last European race this year," he wrote on his Instagram story. "The last time I’ll be in my room in engineering that’s been my home for 12 years.
"This is such a unique time in my life, one that continues to bring out a lot of emotions. What I feel the most is pride and gratitude. The memories will last forever, as will the memories I make next year."
Charles Leclerc's victory and the epic scenes that followed would have no doubt inspired Hamilton to try and replicate the result next year.
Silverstone still might be Hamilton's home race, but as a Ferrari star, Monza will be a very different experience for the seven-time world champion in 2025.
READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton hit with Mercedes exit reality in 'emotional' moment
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR legend shows he's still got it with INSANE overtake
- 2 uur geleden
Ricciardo makes 'pressure' confession with F1 future in doubt
- 3 uur geleden
Jordan-owned 23XI Racing break silence after rejecting major NASCAR deal
- Today 02:00
NASCAR Atlanta Quaker State 400 results: Logano wins DRAMATIC first playoff race after last-lap wreck
- Today 00:41
F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov