Ricciardo QUESTIONED as 'promotion' to Red Bull discussed

Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 form has once again been questioned as the chances of a promotion to Red Bull have been discussed.

The Visa Cash App RB star is out of contract at the end of 2024, and his future in the sport is looking increasingly uncertain as we await news on where he will drive in 2025.

READ MORE: F1 'blamed' for Las Vegas Grand Prix problems

Ricciardo has struggled to find consistent form in the sport since returning to the grid full-time in 2023 following his exit from McLaren.

The Honey Badger sits 10 points behind his team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, collecting just 12 points across 16 races this season.

READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star

Daniel Ricciardo is 10 points behind Yuki Tsunoda in the drivers' standings

Red Bull have kept the faith with Sergio Perez for 2025

Ricciardo not doing enough for Red Bull promotion

F1 commentator David Croft has now suggested that Ricciardo's inability to outperform Tsunoda may be the final nail in the Red Bull coffin, despite the Australian's penchant to operate at the highest level when he hits his groove.

"I love Daniel Ricciardo - as a human being, I just think he’s a brilliant guy," he told the Sky Sports F1 podcast. "As a racer, I think we’ve seen some brilliant moments, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed commentating on Ricciardo over the years.

“Is he doing enough, though, to warrant a promotion to Red Bull? Is a man who’s scored three points finishes this season, who trails his team-mate in qualifying and is 10 points behind his team-mate?

“If the assumption is that Red Bull, Christian Horner, don’t rate Yuki Tsunoda as a candidate for the main team, then a man who’s not beating Yuki Tsunoda in the same car…"

Sky Sports commentator David Croft

“I suppose, from the outside, you wouldn’t put him in as a contender either," he added. "But the trouble is with Daniel, is that you know what he can do when he’s on form, and what he is capable of.

“I was a massive Queen fan, I thought they were a brilliant band, I really enjoyed listening to their earlier stuff, I think A Night at the Opera is one of the best albums ever recorded, but quite frankly, some of their later albums weren’t that good.

“Is Danny Ricciardo Brian May in disguise? I don’t know.”

READ MORE: Haas F1 star BANNED after FIA penalty

Related