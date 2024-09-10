F1 star DENIED racing debut over visa problem

Former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat was set to make his debut in Japan’s Super Formula series this season, but was forced to abandon plans due to visa complications.

TGM Grand Prix, the Honda-powered team, confirmed it had been in discussions with Kvyat to fill a vacant seat, but legal barriers prevented the Russian driver from joining.

Kvyat was being considered to replace Nobuharu Matsushita, who was dropped by the team after the first three rounds due to funding issues.

While Hiroki Otsu was ultimately confirmed for the remainder of the season, TGM boss Kazuhiro Ikeda revealed that the team was initially negotiating with Kvyat to take over the seat.

Russia sanctions harming Kvyat's racing career

However, Japan's sanctions on Russia, imposed after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, made the deal impossible.

“As a Japanese team, we are unable to employ him,” Ikeda explained. “He can get a visa and enter Japan, but he’s not able to work or receive a salary. The team cannot pay him directly, and he feels that if he cannot be paid, there’s no point in coming here. That was the biggest problem.”

Kvyat, who had expressed a desire to race in Super Formula, had previously come close to joining another Honda team, Nakajima Racing, for a post-season test in 2022.

However, that deal also fell through at the last moment. He had been eager to add a second racing programme to his schedule alongside his commitments with Lamborghini in the World Endurance Championship, after gaining experience in the Dallara SF23 as part of his role with the A2RL autonomous series.

Ultimately, TGM opted to retain Otsu for the remainder of the season. Otsu had previously stood in for Matsushita during the fourth round at Fuji, impressing the team with his technical feedback.

Ikeda noted that the decision was aimed at stabilising the team’s performance, which had struggled throughout the season.

“We felt we had lost our way with the set-up, and that’s why we called up Otsu, to try and return to what we had in the middle of last year,” Ikeda said.

“He knows how the car should feel, so we wanted to use his experience. And we didn’t want to keep changing the driver as it’s not good for the fans or the championship.”

Otsu’s recent 15th-place finish at Motegi underscores the challenges TGM has faced this season, with the team having yet to score points since Matsushita’s eighth-place finish in the season opener at Suzuka in March.

Despite these struggles, the team remains committed to regaining its form, with Otsu set to remain behind the wheel for the remainder of the year.

