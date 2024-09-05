close global

NASCAR star hits back at REPLACEMENT claims

NASCAR star Alex Bowman has reacted to claims that he could be replaced at Hendrick Motorsports next season.

The team are yet to announce their line-up for 2025, and rumors that Bowman could be replaced escalated following a discussion between Brett Griffin and Freddie Kraft on their podcast Door Bumper Clear.

Griffin claimed Bowman could be axed if he does not advance out of the first round of the playoffs, despite being contracted until 2026.

Kraft also joined in on the speculation with a foreboding statement, claiming that there was ‘a reason’ Hendrick had not announced their 2025 line-up yet.

Kyle Larson is expected to remain at Hendrick Motorsports next year

Will Alex Bowman be axed for 2025?

As the rumors have intensified Bowman has been forced to set the record straight, and has asserted he will remain at the team.

“That rumor has certainly been annoying,” Bowman said at the NASCAR Playoffs Media Day.

“Obviously, my contract is through the end of 2026 and all I can tell you is what my bosses have told me and that there’s no plans to change anything.

“Rumors are just rumors. Hopefully, they’ll get their announcements done so my rumors stop. As far as I know, I’m driving the 48 next year and nothing’s changing.”

Alex Bowman reached the 2024 NASCAR playoffs

“I trust my bosses and that’s what they’ve told me,” Bowman added.

“Other than that, just focusing on trying to be strong for the next 10 weeks.”

“It got to the point where I picked up the phone and called everybody and everybody said, ‘Absolutely not.’

“So, that’s really all I have to go on. And I don’t have a reason to believe anything other than that. There’s no ‘you need to do this to keep your job’. Like, it’s absolutely not, everything’s fine.”

