NASCAR star hits back at REPLACEMENT claims
NASCAR star hits back at REPLACEMENT claims
NASCAR star Alex Bowman has reacted to claims that he could be replaced at Hendrick Motorsports next season.
The team are yet to announce their line-up for 2025, and rumors that Bowman could be replaced escalated following a discussion between Brett Griffin and Freddie Kraft on their podcast Door Bumper Clear.
READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal
Griffin claimed Bowman could be axed if he does not advance out of the first round of the playoffs, despite being contracted until 2026.
Kraft also joined in on the speculation with a foreboding statement, claiming that there was ‘a reason’ Hendrick had not announced their 2025 line-up yet.
Will Alex Bowman be axed for 2025?
As the rumors have intensified Bowman has been forced to set the record straight, and has asserted he will remain at the team.
“That rumor has certainly been annoying,” Bowman said at the NASCAR Playoffs Media Day.
“Obviously, my contract is through the end of 2026 and all I can tell you is what my bosses have told me and that there’s no plans to change anything.
“Rumors are just rumors. Hopefully, they’ll get their announcements done so my rumors stop. As far as I know, I’m driving the 48 next year and nothing’s changing.”
READ MORE: NASCAR champ questions INTEGRITY of playoffs after Daytona shock
“I trust my bosses and that’s what they’ve told me,” Bowman added.
“Other than that, just focusing on trying to be strong for the next 10 weeks.”
“It got to the point where I picked up the phone and called everybody and everybody said, ‘Absolutely not.’
“So, that’s really all I have to go on. And I don’t have a reason to believe anything other than that. There’s no ‘you need to do this to keep your job’. Like, it’s absolutely not, everything’s fine.”
READ MORE: Hamlin hits out at key NASCAR PROBLEM affecting racing
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 champion SLAMS false rumors circulating on social media
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR star hits back at REPLACEMENT claims
- 2 uur geleden
Ferrari reveal MAJOR signing after 2025 split
- 3 uur geleden
Larson reveals ‘talks are ongoing’ over HISTORIC switch
- Today 02:00
Verstappen slams Red Bull 'MONSTER' amid championship struggles
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo reveals 'last chance' attempt at securing F1 future
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov