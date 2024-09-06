Marko reveals KEY exit behind Red Bull struggles

Helmut Marko has recently revealed that a key Red Bull exit is behind their recent F1 woes.

The 2024 season has been a difficult season for the team both on and off track, after team boss Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

Although Horner was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing after both an internal investigation and an appeal, the episode has left a lasting impact on the team.

The controversy sparked calls from several of Horner's F1 rivals for an external investigation into the allegations, leading to a period of intense scrutiny and an internal feud involving figures such as Helmut Marko and Jos Verstappen.

Christian Horner (left) with Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko

Red Bull's upgrades have unbalance the RB20

The tensions within the team have coincided with a significant downturn in Red Bull's fortunes on the track.

Speaking to oe24, Marko did not shy away from linking the off-track issues to Red Bull's recent difficulties.

"It’s clear that such things don’t help," Marko admitted when asked about the impact of the turmoil surrounding Horner.

However, he was quick to clarify that the team's technical problems are rooted in deeper issues.

"But that’s not directly related to our technical issues; it’s more about the departure of key personnel.

"When certain employees want to make a change and receive a good offer or see a new opportunity, they take it."

Jos Verstappen (left) has been opposing Horner this season

The internal discord has led to a notable exodus of staff, with some of Red Bull's most crucial figures opting to leave the team.

Design legend Adrian Newey, widely credited with much of Red Bull's past success, has announced his departure, dealing a significant blow to the team's technical capabilities.

Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull's sporting director, has also decided to move on, having accepted an offer to become Audi's team principal when the German manufacturer enters F1 in 2026.

These departures have only added to the mounting challenges facing Red Bull, which is struggling to maintain its dominance in a season marred by inconsistency.

The Austrian team have a slender eight-point margin over rivals McLaren in the constructors' Championship, whilst Lando Norris looks to reduce the 62-point gap to Verstappen in the drivers' fight.

