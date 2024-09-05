Red Bull 'trust' issues revealed by under-fire F1 boss
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed ‘trust’ issues within the team as they struggle to find a cause of their key weakness.
Horner has been under pressure within his role of late, following accusations of alleged inappropriate behaviour, allegations he was cleared of following an internal investigation.
Red Bull have had a tumultuous year on and off the track, with their dominance over the sport diminishing, and key members of their team, including design genius Adrian Newey, departing.
The champions’ dip in performance at recent events has ensured McLaren are within striking distance in the constructors’ championship, with just eight points keeping Red Bull at the top.
Can Max Verstappen still claim the world title with Red Bull?
Moreover Lando Norris remains in contention for the drivers’ title, with a 62 point gap between him and Verstappen.
Whilst a third place finish for his nearest championship rival should come as a relief for Verstappen, he left Monza with a pessimistic view of Red Bull’s situation.
The Dutchman went as far as to suggest that Red Bull would not win another race again this season, as the team look to fix their issues for Baku.
Team boss Christian Horner was equally confused by their poor performance and suggested that they cannot ‘trust’ their wind tunnel when it comes to estimating their performance.
“If you dig into it, I think there were some of these issues early in the year, even when we were winning races by 20 seconds,” Horner said at the Italian GP.
“Recent upgrades, whilst they’ve put load on the car. it’s disconnected front and rear. We can see that, our wind tunnel doesn’t say that, but the track says that.
“So it’s getting on top of that, because obviously, when you have that, it means you can’t trust your tools. Then you have to go back to track data and previous experience.”
