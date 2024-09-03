Ricciardo PICTURED partying as RB star celebrates anniversary

VISA Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo was pictured partying in anniversary celebrations in the build-up to the Italian Grand Prix.

The Australian was the star attraction alongside team-mate Yuki Tsunoda at a star-studded party hosted by one of his team's main sponsors, Piquadro, who were celebrating their 25th anniversary ahead of the Monza race.

Ricciardo is approaching the end of his current deal with Visa Cash App RB, and having endured a difficult campaign in 2024, is in a battle to hold on to his seat.

He has shown glimpses of his talent throughout the campaign - most notably in Miami - but has struggled to find the consistency needed to be a regular points scorer.

The eight-time race winner's performances have drawn fierce criticism from the likes of Jacques Villeneuve, who questioned whether his ability to attract suitors was due to his popularity rather than racing pedigree.

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 future remains uncertain as he approaches the end of his RB deal

Ricciardo had been touted as a potential replacement for struggling Red Bull star Sergio Perez

Former Red Bull star attends celebrations

Ricciardo has remained upbeat about his future despite his struggles, and was recently linked with a shock return to Red Bull as a replacement for Sergio Perez, a move which has been put on ice for the time being.

But with RB reserve driver Jack Lawson waiting in the wings for an opportunity to impress, Ricciardo is simply focused on improving his current form and proving he deserves a coveted spot on the grid.

With so much uncertainty hanging over his head, Ricciardo seemed delighted to enjoy some down time away from the track at a recent party.

Luggage company Piquadro - who became a key RB sponsor at the beginning of the season - invited members of the team to their 25th anniversary celebrations in honor of their iconic Blue Square line ahead of the Italian GP.

A post on their official Instagram page read: "Thank you to everyone who made this evening unforgettable, and to our guests who brought incredible energy and passion."

