Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza weather forecast - latest today
Here's what the weather forecast looks like during the 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.
The Temple of Speed plays host to round 16 of the season, with the title battle heating up as we enter the final nine races.
Lando Norris, fresh off a dominant victory at Zandvoort, spearheaded a McLaren one-two to take pole position for today's race.
The young Brit will be looking to capitalise on Red Bull's recent struggles and narrow the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen, who is set to start the race from a lowly seventh.
But how will the weather play out today?
Italian Grand Prix weather forecast
Sunday, September 1: Race
The dry weather pattern continues for today's race, with no rain expected and temperatures soaring to 33 degrees.
Humidity levels will be around 40 per cent, and a light south south east wind will blow at 7 km/h.
