close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza weather forecast - latest today

Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza weather forecast - latest today

Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza weather forecast - latest today

Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza weather forecast - latest today

Here's what the weather forecast looks like during the 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

The Temple of Speed plays host to round 16 of the season, with the title battle heating up as we enter the final nine races.

READ MORE: Hamilton replacement RED FLAGS debut session with huge crash

Lando Norris, fresh off a dominant victory at Zandvoort, spearheaded a McLaren one-two to take pole position for today's race.

The young Brit will be looking to capitalise on Red Bull's recent struggles and narrow the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen, who is set to start the race from a lowly seventh.

But how will the weather play out today?

Italian Grand Prix weather forecast

Sunday, September 1: Race

The dry weather pattern continues for today's race, with no rain expected and temperatures soaring to 33 degrees.

Humidity levels will be around 40 per cent, and a light south south east wind will blow at 7 km/h.

Related

Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Italian Grand Prix
F1 Today: Italian Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Today: Italian Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Italian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • Today 05:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup 2024

NASCAR Race Today at Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 start times and how to watch live

  • 6 minutes ago
Italian Grand Prix

Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza weather forecast - latest today

  • 1 uur geleden
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Today: Italian Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 2 uur geleden
Italian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • Today 05:00
IndyCar News

O’Ward claims IndyCar team deserve to get ‘a***s kicked’

  • Today 03:00
Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250

IndyCar Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 result: Power blows title race WIDE OPEN in Wisconsin

  • Today 02:19
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x