F1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Monza start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix today (Saturday, August 31), with drivers battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown at Monza.

Last time out in Zandvoort saw Lando Norris snatch a dominant second career victory, leaving home hero Max Verstappen in his wake by a margin of 22.896 seconds - the largest winning gap so far this season.

This means the Dutchman's winless streak now stands at five races. Though he currently leads Norris by 70 points in the championship, he can expect even stiffer competition in the remaining nine rounds.

McLaren will also be looking to narrow the gap with Red Bull in the constructors' championship, with only 30 points separating the two.

At this weekend's Italian GP, however, Ferrari are also primed to make a strong showing on home soil after arriving with a significant upgrade package - their biggest yet this year.

They will aim to secure their third consecutive pole position after Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took the advantage at Monza in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Although it was Verstappen who won both races, the Italian team will be hoping to capitalise on Red Bull's recent struggles and secure their third win of the season.

Italian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, August 31, 2024

The qualifying session at Monza kicks off today at 4pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

United States (EDT): 10am Saturday

United States (CDT): 9am Saturday

United States (PDT): 7am Saturday

Central European Time: 4pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 3pm Saturday

Australia (AEST): 12am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday

Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 5pm Saturday

China (CST): 10pm Saturday

India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 11am Saturday

Singapore: 10pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday

Turkey: 5pm Saturday



How to watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

