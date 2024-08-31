F1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Monza start time, TV channel and live stream
F1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Monza start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix today (Saturday, August 31), with drivers battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown at Monza.
Last time out in Zandvoort saw Lando Norris snatch a dominant second career victory, leaving home hero Max Verstappen in his wake by a margin of 22.896 seconds - the largest winning gap so far this season.
This means the Dutchman's winless streak now stands at five races. Though he currently leads Norris by 70 points in the championship, he can expect even stiffer competition in the remaining nine rounds.
McLaren will also be looking to narrow the gap with Red Bull in the constructors' championship, with only 30 points separating the two.
At this weekend's Italian GP, however, Ferrari are also primed to make a strong showing on home soil after arriving with a significant upgrade package - their biggest yet this year.
They will aim to secure their third consecutive pole position after Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took the advantage at Monza in 2022 and 2023 respectively.
Although it was Verstappen who won both races, the Italian team will be hoping to capitalise on Red Bull's recent struggles and secure their third win of the season.
Italian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, August 31, 2024
The qualifying session at Monza kicks off today at 4pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
United States (EDT): 10am Saturday
United States (CDT): 9am Saturday
United States (PDT): 7am Saturday
Central European Time: 4pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 3pm Saturday
Australia (AEST): 12am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday
Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 5pm Saturday
China (CST): 10pm Saturday
India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 11am Saturday
Singapore: 10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday
Turkey: 5pm Saturday
How to watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
