Marko issues CRYPTIC response over Ricciardo's future

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has issued a cryptic response during a discussion over Daniel Ricciardo's F1 future.

The Racing Bulls star is yet to be confirmed at the team for 2025, as Red Bull assess their options for next season.

Ricciardo has been criticised for his poor performances this year, after being outclassed by his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda who has consistently achieved points for RB.

Whilst the team have confirmed Tsunoda for next season, Ricciardo remains in competition with Liam Lawson for their final seat.

Daniel Ricciardo has failed to recover lost form this season
Liam Lawson is eager for a full-time F1 seat

Will Red Bull choose Liam Lawson or Daniel Ricciardo for 2025?

The 22-year-old replaced Ricciardo for five races last season when the Australian was unable to compete due to a broken hand.

Lawson has since been seeking a full-time drive, and has stated that he will look elsewhere if Red Bull fail to provide him with one.

Team chief Helmut Marko, has since asserted that Lawson will be in a Formula 1 car next year which means he would replace either Ricciardo or Sergio Perez.

Christian Horner has stated that Lawson could be loaned out to another team on the grid, and that Marko did not necessarily mean a Red Bull team

In an interview with Sky Germany Marko continued to raise doubts over Ricciardo’s future and refused to reveal whether Lawson will have a seat in a Red Bull team next year.

When asked if Marko’s original statement regarding Lawson meant that either Ricciardo or Perez would be without a seat, the chief remained evasive.

Helmut Marko continues to raise doubts over Daniel Ricciardo's F1 future

“Let’s put it differently: if Lawson is not in a Formula 1 car next year, we would lose him, meaning he would be free. So, we have to ensure he is in a Formula 1 car,” Marko said.

When further grilling that the statement about Lawson was surprising, Marko remained cryptic.

“I don’t believe that. Maybe there were some people who were surprised, but I won’t name names,” he added.

