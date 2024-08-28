Hamilton could smash Schumacher record at next race

close global

Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton could break yet another of Michael Schumacher's long-held Formula 1 records at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

After a tough few days for Hamilton at the Dutch Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion will be heading to Monza hoping to impress the Italian spectators ahead of his move to Ferrari in 2025.

Of course, those same Italian spectators once adored Schumacher when he was racing in red, scooping multiple world championships and setting record after record.

As the years have gone by, Hamilton, who ties Schumacher for seven world drivers' titles, has broken those records one by one, with the Brit now leading the way in terms of F1 wins, pole positions, and race wins at a single circuit, among many others.

What record could Lewis Hamilton break at Monza?

Another of Schumacher's records could tumble this weekend if Hamilton and Mercedes bring their A-game to Italy.

Currently, both Hamilton and Schumacher are tied for race victories in the Italian Grand Prix, with five apiece.

Hamilton's wins came in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018, whilst Schumacher's were in 1996, 1997, 2000, 2003 and 2006.

A win for Hamilton this weekend would thus see him set himself apart from the German icon in yet another metric, with 2024 having the potential to be the sixth year on that list.

Lewis Hamilton could break another Michael Schumacher record in Italy

Of course, this will be no easy feat for Hamilton, particularly given how quick McLaren, and in particular, Lando Norris, looked at Zandvoort.

However, the Mercedes star can take confidence in the fact that he already has two spectacular wins to his name this season, neither of which he was favourite for.

Last season, Hamilton finished sixth at Monza, but this time around, he and Mercedes are in a totally different position, with the Brackley-based outfit having finally made big strides towards the front of the grid under the current set of regulations after lagging behind their rivals in recent years.

x