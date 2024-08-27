NASCAR suffers another TERRIFYING wreck in Daytona

NASCAR has seen another terrifying wreck during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Harrison Burton emerged from the race with his first Cup Series victory after overtaking Kyle Busch on the final lap.

The race also contained multiple incidents, including a car bursting on fire and a series of terrifying wrecks.

Daniel Suarez's No. 99 car was set alight by a fiery Denny Hamlin, as he hit his rear in the pits, with Suarez being forced to retire from the race.

In addition to Suarez's drama, Josh Berry’s No.4 Ford went airborne down the backstretch right when he was leading the race.

Austin Cindric was suddenly turned sideways and slammed into Berry, with his car launching into the air and hitting the retaining wall while upside down and sliding on its roof.

"I’m all good, actually it probably wasn’t as bad as it looked," Berry said via NASCAR.com.

"But man, I’m bummed. We had a helluva night going. We were in position and really proud of the job I did tonight, and the team did tonight. We were in contention."

Take a look at what happened on the backstretch at @DAYTONA. @joshberry exited the vehicle and gave a thumbs up to the crowd.

Earlier in the race, Michael McDowell was also launched into the air in a dramatic wreck involving 14 cars, including Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick.

McDowell went airborne as his car turned sideways, the result of drivers racing three wide into a corner causing carnage.

"I'm just bummed... I'm really proud of everyone at Front Row," McDowell said.

"I mean, we had a ton of speed with both cars this weekend and, with a few laps to go, we put ourselves in position to win the race - that's what we wanted to do and unfortunately we didn't get to the end.”

"It's the end of a Daytona race and these things happen. Everybody is pushing hard and we had guys up there that had to win, so you know everybody is going to go for it."

LOOK AT THE AIR MICHAEL MCDOWELL GOT.



ANOTHER BIG WRECK AT DAYTONA.



📺 : NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/uN3Wg8RCXx — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 25, 2024

