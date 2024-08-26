NASCAR car CATCHES FIRE in shocking Daytona incident

A car caught on fire during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.

Harrison Burton achieved a spectacular win at Daytona, after passing Kyle Busch on the final lap in overtime to pick up his first career victory.

This result comes after a difficult career for Burton who has just had one top five and five top-10 finishes across his 96 starts.

Wood Brothers Racing announced that Burton will be replaced by Josh Berry for next year, and will exit the team heading into 2025.

There was drama elsewhere on the grid on Saturday, with one NASCAR car bursting into flames.

The No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro of Daniel Suarez caught fire during his initial pit stop, after an excess of fuel was left on the ground on the pit road.

As the team undertook his pit stop the No.11 of Denny Hamlin was positioned behind Suarez on the pit road.

Hamlin’s car ignited a spark which then started a fire in Suarez’s trunk, returning to the pit road with his car on fire.

.@NASCARonNBC takes a closer look at what happened to the No. 99. pic.twitter.com/Ppoy5zHo27 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 25, 2024

The 32-year-old remained in the car, and showed incredible composure when he realised his car was on fire.

Suarez was unharmed but the incident took him out of the race, as he returned to the pit box to have the fire extinguished.

"The other crazy thing is I was able to feel the heat," Suarez said after the race.

"But because I don't run a rearview mirror, I run the rearview camera, I couldn't see it.

“The rearview camera, as you guys know, is connected in the rear bumper. I can see the smoke, but I couldn't see the fire. I can feel the heat, but I couldn't see how big it was."

