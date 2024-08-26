NASCAR car CATCHES FIRE in shocking Daytona incident
NASCAR car CATCHES FIRE in shocking Daytona incident
A car caught on fire during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.
Harrison Burton achieved a spectacular win at Daytona, after passing Kyle Busch on the final lap in overtime to pick up his first career victory.
READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating
This result comes after a difficult career for Burton who has just had one top five and five top-10 finishes across his 96 starts.
Wood Brothers Racing announced that Burton will be replaced by Josh Berry for next year, and will exit the team heading into 2025.
Daniel Suarez’s car catches fire in Daytona
There was drama elsewhere on the grid on Saturday, with one NASCAR car bursting into flames.
The No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro of Daniel Suarez caught fire during his initial pit stop, after an excess of fuel was left on the ground on the pit road.
As the team undertook his pit stop the No.11 of Denny Hamlin was positioned behind Suarez on the pit road.
Hamlin’s car ignited a spark which then started a fire in Suarez’s trunk, returning to the pit road with his car on fire.
READ MORE: NASCAR set to return to HISTORIC venue
.@NASCARonNBC takes a closer look at what happened to the No. 99. pic.twitter.com/Ppoy5zHo27— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 25, 2024
The 32-year-old remained in the car, and showed incredible composure when he realised his car was on fire.
Suarez was unharmed but the incident took him out of the race, as he returned to the pit box to have the fire extinguished.
"The other crazy thing is I was able to feel the heat," Suarez said after the race.
"But because I don't run a rearview mirror, I run the rearview camera, I couldn't see it.
“The rearview camera, as you guys know, is connected in the rear bumper. I can see the smoke, but I couldn't see the fire. I can feel the heat, but I couldn't see how big it was."
READ MORE: Legendary NASCAR track to host HISTORIC MLB game
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR car CATCHES FIRE in shocking Daytona incident
- 39 minutes ago
Hamilton wants F1 CEO talks over KEY issue
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Final results after penalties applied
- Today 11:00
F1's scariest car and Norris' thirst trap: Things you might've missed at the Dutch GP
- Today 05:00
Court order leaves F1 team STUCK in Zandvoort after Dutch GP
- Today 04:00
NASCAR issue championship-changing penalty FIVE MONTHS after race
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct