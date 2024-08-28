Potential Ricciardo Red Bull boost emerges amid speculation over F1 future
Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has received a shock boost regarding his chances of a return to Red Bull.
The Aussie star is out of contract at the end of this season, and huge speculation has mounted in recent months over whether or not he has a future on the grid.
Following another disappointing result at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, Ricciardo now has just nine races to prove he can still be considered worthy of a seat in 2025.
The Australian's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has already earned his VCARB contract for next season, but Ricciardo likely still has one eye on Sergio Perez's struggles at Red Bull.
Pressure continues to build on Perez
Despite his own tough times this year, Ricciardo has been reported to be a shock candidate to replace Red Bull star Sergio Perez if he were to be axed.
The Mexican is currently enduring a dreadful run of form, collecting just 36 points from his last nine outings, putting him more than 150 points behind his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.
Team boss Christian Horner has consistently backed the veteran racer, but with the constructors' title race heating up, may be forced into a change.
Ricciardo drove for the Milton Keynes-based outfit alongside Verstappen in the early stages of his career and remains a popular figure in the Red Bull garage.
F1 photographer Kym Illman believes Red Bull may pull the trigger on Perez after his home race in Mexico, and has suggested Ricciardo may be in line to make a shock return in what would be a huge boost for the Aussie.
Speaking to GPFans in Zandvoort, Illman said: ”We talk all the time in the paddock and we are thinking Daniel could get the Sergio seat.
“I'm just telling you what I hear from others because I'm not privy to this - there's a chance after Mexico they say: ‘Right, Sergio's not doing well'.
"Perhaps they’ll take Sergio out because he has fulfilled his excitement with the Mexican fans. Put Daniel in, Liam might get the early drive there [at RB].”
