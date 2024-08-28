close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Potential Ricciardo Red Bull boost emerges amid speculation over F1 future

Potential Ricciardo Red Bull boost emerges amid speculation over F1 future

Potential Ricciardo Red Bull boost emerges amid speculation over F1 future

Potential Ricciardo Red Bull boost emerges amid speculation over F1 future

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has received a shock boost regarding his chances of a return to Red Bull.

The Aussie star is out of contract at the end of this season, and huge speculation has mounted in recent months over whether or not he has a future on the grid.

READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Following another disappointing result at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, Ricciardo now has just nine races to prove he can still be considered worthy of a seat in 2025.

The Australian's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has already earned his VCARB contract for next season, but Ricciardo likely still has one eye on Sergio Perez's struggles at Red Bull.

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals HUGE live concert announcement

Daniel Ricciardo has been touted as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez
Daniel Ricciardo is a former team-mate of Max Verstappen

Pressure continues to build on Perez

Despite his own tough times this year, Ricciardo has been reported to be a shock candidate to replace Red Bull star Sergio Perez if he were to be axed.

The Mexican is currently enduring a dreadful run of form, collecting just 36 points from his last nine outings, putting him more than 150 points behind his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

Team boss Christian Horner has consistently backed the veteran racer, but with the constructors' title race heating up, may be forced into a change.

Ricciardo drove for the Milton Keynes-based outfit alongside Verstappen in the early stages of his career and remains a popular figure in the Red Bull garage.

F1 photographer Kym Illman believes Red Bull may ditch Perez after the Mexico GP

F1 photographer Kym Illman believes Red Bull may pull the trigger on Perez after his home race in Mexico, and has suggested Ricciardo may be in line to make a shock return in what would be a huge boost for the Aussie.

Speaking to GPFans in Zandvoort, Illman said: ”We talk all the time in the paddock and we are thinking Daniel could get the Sergio seat.

“I'm just telling you what I hear from others because I'm not privy to this - there's a chance after Mexico they say: ‘Right, Sergio's not doing well'.

"Perhaps they’ll take Sergio out because he has fulfilled his excitement with the Mexican fans. Put Daniel in, Liam might get the early drive there [at RB].”

READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen

Related

Red Bull Sergio Perez Daniel Ricciardo Yuki Tsunoda Dutch Grand Prix Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 Italian Grand Prix weather 2024 - latest forecast today from Monza
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Italian Grand Prix weather 2024 - latest forecast today from Monza

  • August 26, 2024 21:00
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Final results after penalties applied
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Final results after penalties applied

  • August 26, 2024 11:00

Latest News

Mercedes

Confirmed Hamilton replacement reveals excitement for F1 debut

  • 59 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Potential Ricciardo Red Bull boost emerges amid speculation over F1 future

  • 1 uur geleden
McLaren News

McLaren officially announce signing of NEW driver

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR confirm Cup Series race overseas as HISTORIC deal agreed

  • Yesterday 17:22
F1 Driver Transfers

US F1 star FIRED as team announce surprise permanent replacement

  • Yesterday 21:00
NASCAR

Final verdict delivered on Dillon NASCAR playoff penalty appeal

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x