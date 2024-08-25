close global

Controversial protest group STRIKE F1 at Dutch Grand Prix

A protest from the controversial group Extinction Rebellion has struck the Dutch Grand Prix.

The race at Zandvoort is taking place this afternoon, with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battling it out for the lead after locking out the front row in qualifying.

However, the build-up to the race, with Extinction Rebellion making their presence at the circuit known.

Extinction Rebellion are an environmental activist group and are protesting against F1's sponsors.

Max Verstappen will be hoping to secure a win in front of his home fans
Members from Extinction Rebellion have been out in force to protest against F1 sponsors Aramco

Environmental activism group get message across

Members of the organization gathered outside the entrance while fans queued to get in, equipped with signs and a clear message of criticism directed to F1 sponsors Aramco.

When asked by GPFans why they had opted to turn out in force today, one activist replied: "We are here against the fossil sponsorship of Aramco.

"It is a major sponsor and it emits four per cent of the global Carbon Dioxide with the oil they pump.

"And they continue to pump oil, despite the fact that they have enough supplies until 2077, so we would like to see this fossil sponsorship stop.

"Just like you no longer have advertising and sponsorship of cigarette suppliers, so to speak. In principle, you are destroying the world with this."

