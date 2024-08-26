Verstappen reveals plans to QUIT F1

Max Verstappen has revealed his plans to quit F1 during a discussion over his future in the sport.

The Dutchman has already achieved incredible feats at such a young age, claiming three back-to-back world titles and enjoying one of the most dominant season's in F1 history in 2023.

The Dutchman is well on his way to securing his fourth world championship title in 2024, but has suffered a mixed season in that Red Bull's dominance over their competitors seems to have significantly diminished.

Verstappen has become frustrated with his team during his current five-race victory drought, most memorably at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he launched an x-rated rant in the direction of his team over the radio.

Max Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion

Max Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes move

Verstappen's F1 future in doubt

For much of 2024, Verstappen's future with Red Bull has been called into question, despite his mammoth contract with the team, with Mercedes sniffing around the champion's potential availability.

Current Mercedes driver George Russell recently suggested that the Dutchman would likely exit the sport ahead of 2026, scope out which team has mastered the new regulations, before returning at the age of 29.

Now, Verstappen has categorically agreed that he will not race as long in the sport as Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso, as well as suggesting that the entertainment value of F1 post-2026 will decide whether he will continue racing beyond his current contract.

"No," he told media when asked ahead of his 200th race if he will race in another 200.

"Nice and easy yeah.

"We are past halfway for sure but it's been already of course an incredible ride.

"It doesn't feel like 200, but of course, we are doing a lot of races now in the year, so you add them quite quickly.

"2028 is far away," Verstappen continued.

"In my mind at the moment, I'm not thinking about a new contract at the moment. I want to see how it goes and see the new regulations to see if it's fun or not.

"Then even in 2026 and 2027, there's a lot of time to decide what happens. I keep everything open and am quite easy-going about it."

