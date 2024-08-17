close global

Hamilton set to lose KEY ally in nightmare Ferrari scenario

Lewis Hamilton will reportedly be without a key component of six of his seven drivers' titles at Ferrari after one of his key allies opted to stay at Mercedes.

The 39-year-old's shock move was announced in February, and it appears Hamilton is still trying to tempt certain Mercedes staff to join him in Italy.

READ MORE: F1 champion admits Hamilton forced him out of sport

This season, after a slow start Hamilton has added two wins to his now 84 race victories with Mercedes.

He has won six of his seven drivers' championships at the Silver Arrows, so it is not surprising that he is making an effort to bring some of the personnel who helped him become the most successful F1 driver of all time with him.

Lewis Hamilton will make the switch to Ferrari in 2025
Will Lewis Hamilton be followed to Ferrari by other Mercedes staff?

Will Peter 'Bono' Bonnington join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?

Perhaps the man at Mercedes closest to Hamilton during his years of unprecedented Mercedes glory has been Peter Bonnington, often known as Bono.

As race engineer for the no 44 car, the 49-year-old has guided Hamilton throughout his Mercedes career, and was uncharacteristically emotional over team radio celebrating his return to wining ways at Silverstone earlier this year.

One of the first questions asked when Hamilton's switch to Ferrari was announced was whether Bonnington would also make the jump to the Scuderia.

If such a move materialised, it could benefit both Hamilton and Ferrari, with the team's engineers coming under criticism in recent years for poor communication and decision making.

However, as per Formu1a.uno, the legendary engineer will be staying with the Brackley team in a major boost for Mercedes.

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'tipped' for SHOCK Mercedes seat

Peter Bonnington (left) has reportedly opted to stay at Mercedes

The Italian site reports that this was despite Hamilton's best efforts to convince his closest colleague, with driver trying 'until the very end to bring him to Maranello.'

A key reason for Bonnington's decision is the impression that likely Hamilton replacement Kimi Antonelli has made, who is 'increasingly convincing in testing', including sessions where Bonnington operated as his engineer.

Bonnington is said to be thoroughly impressed with the 17-year-old's attributes.

The opportunity to work with and guide a rookie provides an interesting departure from Bonnington's working relationship with Hamilton, who arrived at Mercedes already a world champion with 21 race wins to his name.

READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Fernando Alonso Peter Bonnington
