Hamilton set to lose KEY ally in nightmare Ferrari scenario
Hamilton set to lose KEY ally in nightmare Ferrari scenario
Lewis Hamilton will reportedly be without a key component of six of his seven drivers' titles at Ferrari after one of his key allies opted to stay at Mercedes.
The 39-year-old's shock move was announced in February, and it appears Hamilton is still trying to tempt certain Mercedes staff to join him in Italy.
READ MORE: F1 champion admits Hamilton forced him out of sport
This season, after a slow start Hamilton has added two wins to his now 84 race victories with Mercedes.
He has won six of his seven drivers' championships at the Silver Arrows, so it is not surprising that he is making an effort to bring some of the personnel who helped him become the most successful F1 driver of all time with him.
Will Peter 'Bono' Bonnington join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?
Perhaps the man at Mercedes closest to Hamilton during his years of unprecedented Mercedes glory has been Peter Bonnington, often known as Bono.
As race engineer for the no 44 car, the 49-year-old has guided Hamilton throughout his Mercedes career, and was uncharacteristically emotional over team radio celebrating his return to wining ways at Silverstone earlier this year.
One of the first questions asked when Hamilton's switch to Ferrari was announced was whether Bonnington would also make the jump to the Scuderia.
If such a move materialised, it could benefit both Hamilton and Ferrari, with the team's engineers coming under criticism in recent years for poor communication and decision making.
However, as per Formu1a.uno, the legendary engineer will be staying with the Brackley team in a major boost for Mercedes.
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'tipped' for SHOCK Mercedes seat
The Italian site reports that this was despite Hamilton's best efforts to convince his closest colleague, with driver trying 'until the very end to bring him to Maranello.'
A key reason for Bonnington's decision is the impression that likely Hamilton replacement Kimi Antonelli has made, who is 'increasingly convincing in testing', including sessions where Bonnington operated as his engineer.
Bonnington is said to be thoroughly impressed with the 17-year-old's attributes.
The opportunity to work with and guide a rookie provides an interesting departure from Bonnington's working relationship with Hamilton, who arrived at Mercedes already a world champion with 21 race wins to his name.
READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce immediate mid-season BAN on F1 innovation
- 40 minutes ago
NASCAR weather forecast: Michigan race set for RAIN disruptions
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton set to lose KEY ally in nightmare Ferrari scenario
- 2 uur geleden
IndyCar Qualifying Results: Bommarito 500 start order as four drivers hit with grid penalties
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Today: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times, schedule and how to watch
- Today 14:00
IndyCar Race Today: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times, schedule and TV
- Today 05:30
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep