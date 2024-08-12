Newey ally hints at impending Verstappen exit from Red Bull
Adrian Newey’s manager has predicted a shock Max Verstappen exit from Red Bull in 2026.
The team have had a rough 2024 season despite their leads in the drivers' and constructors' championships, with an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour by boss Christian Horner made public early in the year.
Horner was cleared of any charges by independent investigation committees, but reports suggested that the situation caused some internal disagreements – and two major figures, including chief technical officer Newey, have announced their departures in the months since.
Most recently, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley announced his exit at the end of 2024 season. The 57-year-old is set to take over as team principal of the Audi team in 2026 after a period of gardening leave.
The chaos at Red Bull has also affected their on-track performances, as they have been unable to develop the car as rapidly as their competitors like McLaren and Mercedes. As a result, the 2024 championship has gotten extremely tight and there are at least four teams consistently fighting for race wins.
The whole situation at Red Bull has also raised questions over Verstappen’s future, with speculations of a switch to Mercedes doing rounds. If Red Bull’s slump continues, the Dutch driver could look at options.
Newey’s manager, Eddie Jordan, has insisted that he wouldn’t be surprised if the three-time world champion decides to switch from Red Bull to Mercedes.
He told F1-insider: “The unrest at Red Bull, the departures of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley can't please Max and his father.
"In addition, Mercedes has got the curve and is getting stronger and stronger. I would therefore be anything but surprised if Max moved to Mercedes in 2026.”
