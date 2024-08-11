Axed F1 star reveals WILD training regime alongside Hamilton
Axed F1 star reveals WILD training regime alongside Hamilton
An axed F1 star has revealed the unusual ‘training’ he has undertaken alongside Lewis Hamilton.
F1 drivers are known to be some of the fittest athletes in the world, and are exposed to extreme G-forces during races.
READ MORE: Hamilton pictured with music LEGEND in surprise Olympics meet-up
These forces can reach up to 5g, which means drivers feel a force on their bodies that is equal to five times their normal body weight.
To endure these forces, training must promote muscle strength in their neck’s and core, whilst also being as light as possible to keep the weight down in their cars.
Mick Schumacher unveils bizarre training method
In a recent interview with Motorsport.com, former Haas star Mick Schumacher revealed that the surprise activity of skydiving helps train drivers for F1 races.
"When I was old enough, I went out on my own, that was when I was 16. I have 1,600 jumps now and have a licence,” Schumacher said.
The 25-year-old has also been skydiving alongside Lewis Hamilton, as revealed by the champion to Sky Germany, after hailing Schumacher as a ‘bright young talent’.
READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix
“It is not only an opportunity for me to get to know my body better, you have this ordination of feet, hands, body, head and eyes, and what they do,” Schumacher added.
“It gives you an idea of what to do when racing but it also gives you knowledge about weather and winds.
"Sometimes you might get pushed into a peculiar position so you have to act quickly, that I knew how to do from racing but it helps to emphasise it time and again, especially when you have no security around you like in a race car.
"I love doing it because it was something I shared with my dad."
READ MORE: Five key F1 questions to be answered during the summer break
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton SNUBS future team-mate in F1 challenge
- 38 minutes ago
NASCAR history-maker returns from break with new contract and new wife
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton reveals how Brad Pitt movie was HELPED by his old job
- 2 uur geleden
F1 star reveals he's been racing with MAJOR injury
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR star admits danger of MISSING race as playoff disaster looms
- Today 18:00
Rival F1 team boss takes shot at Perez performances in title fight
- Today 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep