Likely Hamilton replacement reveals FAILURE fears over potential move

One of the names in contention to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes has opened up on his fears regarding a future move to the team.

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Hamilton will depart the Brackley-based outfit at the end of this season, as he embarks on a fresh challenge at Ferrari.

Speculation over who would take over from the Brit in 2025 has rumbled on since the shock announcement was made, with a number of high-profile stars being linked with the soon-to-be vacant seat.

Team boss Toto Wolff has made no secret of his desire to recruit the best available driver, with the Austrian already admitting he would love to sign defending champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman is reportedly unsettled at Red Bull, and is believed to be assessing his future options in the sport.

However, that prospect now appears unlikely given recent comments made by Wolff, who admitted a move for the 26-year-old is not a realistic option at the moment.

Toto Wolff is looking for a suitable replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes

Wonderkid ready to embrace F1 challenge

Instead, the Austrian has turned his focus to Mercedes Junior driver and F2 racer Andrea Kimi Antonelli, after revealing the Italian is his number one target.

The 17-year-old has endured an up-and-down campaign in the sport's second tier, but demonstrated his quality in a career victory in Hungary, coming just weeks after his sprint race triumph at Silverstone.

Despite his inexperience, Antonelli is confident he can handle the pressure associated with being one of the world's most recognisable faces.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he revealed that while it would be impossible not to feel the weight of expectation, it is a challenge he would relish.

"Some degree of worry I think is always there, the prospect of not being able to perform I think frightens everyone," Antonelli said.

Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli has demonstrated his potential in F2 this season

"My approach is to see it as a great opportunity to learn, grow and also enjoy the moment.

"I'm not afraid of being judged, I know Mercedes has a clear opinion about my potential, already this season in F2 the championship didn't kick off in the best way but there were no negative thoughts.

"I am quite calm, if the opportunity presented itself to me I would take it with eagerness and try to make the most of it.

"Recently there has been some pressure on me with all the rumours about next year, but I have always tried to enjoy it. I'm enjoying the opportunities I have."

