Ricciardo opens up on potential CAREER-ENDING decision

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on living his Formula 1 dream amid ongoing uncertainty over his future in the sport.

The Australian has been at the pinnacle of motorsport for over a decade, representing the likes of Red Bull, McLaren and current team Visa Cash App RB.

His long-term future, however, is currently up in the air with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Daniel Ricciardo had been tipped to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

The Australian's RB contract is up at the end of this season

Australian 'not ready' to depart F1

The eight-time grand prix winner struggled to find consistency during the early stages of the 2024 campaign, leading to fierce criticism from some former F1 legends, but has made improvements over recent months to close the gap to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Ricciardo had been tipped as a potential replacement for struggling Red Bull star Sergio Perez, but that prospect has been ruled out - at least in the short term - after the Mexican was given assurances over his seat.

The 35-year-old's focus is now firmly on finishing the season strongly, and proving to any potential suitors that he is still capable of delivering results.

Ricciardo (right) spent five years at Red Bull during the early stages of his career

Speaking to Autosport at the Belgian Grand Prix - where he secured a vital point for his team - Ricciardo insisted he has plenty more to offer the sport which has already given him so much as he reflected on having the opportunity to live out his dream.

“I still feel so hungry and motivated, so of course I would be sad, because I feel like I've still got more to give - I put myself back in a really good place,” he said when asked how he would feel if his F1 career was to end this year.

“So, it would be sad, but I would definitely take it from a place of gratitude as well, and I think that's where my perspective can help sometimes.

“Look, I'm grateful that I had the time I had, and I was able to drive a car that won races. I've had a more than 10-year career in a sport I know many can only dream of.

“I would probably go to bed with that thought, but inside, I feel like I'm not ready.”

