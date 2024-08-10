Ricciardo opens up on potential CAREER-ENDING decision
Ricciardo opens up on potential CAREER-ENDING decision
Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on living his Formula 1 dream amid ongoing uncertainty over his future in the sport.
The Australian has been at the pinnacle of motorsport for over a decade, representing the likes of Red Bull, McLaren and current team Visa Cash App RB.
READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals
His long-term future, however, is currently up in the air with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.
Australian 'not ready' to depart F1
The eight-time grand prix winner struggled to find consistency during the early stages of the 2024 campaign, leading to fierce criticism from some former F1 legends, but has made improvements over recent months to close the gap to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
Ricciardo had been tipped as a potential replacement for struggling Red Bull star Sergio Perez, but that prospect has been ruled out - at least in the short term - after the Mexican was given assurances over his seat.
The 35-year-old's focus is now firmly on finishing the season strongly, and proving to any potential suitors that he is still capable of delivering results.
READ MORE: Five key F1 questions to be answered during the summer break
Speaking to Autosport at the Belgian Grand Prix - where he secured a vital point for his team - Ricciardo insisted he has plenty more to offer the sport which has already given him so much as he reflected on having the opportunity to live out his dream.
“I still feel so hungry and motivated, so of course I would be sad, because I feel like I've still got more to give - I put myself back in a really good place,” he said when asked how he would feel if his F1 career was to end this year.
“So, it would be sad, but I would definitely take it from a place of gratitude as well, and I think that's where my perspective can help sometimes.
“Look, I'm grateful that I had the time I had, and I was able to drive a car that won races. I've had a more than 10-year career in a sport I know many can only dream of.
“I would probably go to bed with that thought, but inside, I feel like I'm not ready.”
READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Palou admits CONCERNS over IndyCar run-in scheduling
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo opens up on potential CAREER-ENDING decision
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull CONFIRM date for announcement on Lawson future
- 3 uur geleden
Wolff urges Hamilton to show 'love' in messages
- Yesterday 22:00
Legendary NASCAR track to host HISTORIC MLB game
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 boss reveals plans for Hamilton-backed NEW TRACK
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep