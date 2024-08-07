Audi considering SHOCK swoop for rival team's driver
Audi's Formula 1 project are eyeing a shock move for one of McLaren's drivers as they seek a team-mate for Niko Hulkenberg for 2025 and beyond.
Audi are set to enter the sport in 2026 when they take over fully at Sauber, but their influence within the team is already being wielded.
Nico Hulkenberg has already been snapped up to drive for the team next season, for example, with the German undoubtedly an Audi hire.
Audi had reportedly been targeting Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard set to exit the Italian team to make way for Lewis Hamilton at the end of 2024.
However, in a crushing blow, Sainz rejected the project, instead signing with current F1 strugglers Williams.
Audi F1 eyeing McLaren driver signing
Despite that blow, off-track, the team have been making solid progress, with the acquisitions of Mattia Binotto and highly-regarded Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.
Now, it has emerged that the German project could take a different approach with their next driver signing, with reports claiming they are interested in McLaren junior star Gabriel Bortoleto.
That is according to Formu1a.uno, who report that the German brand are open to the idea of hiring what would be the rookie driver for 2025 due to the low pressure within the team due to its current position on the grid.
Bortoleto has been a McLaren junior driver since October 2023, and currently competes in the Formula 2 championship.
In the 2024 standings, the Brazilian is currently second, trailing Red Bull junior star Isack Hadjar by 36 points.
Of course, Bortoleto is not the only name to be linked with the vacant seat at Sauber/Audi.
Other names touted include Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson and current Sauber incumbent Valtteri Bottas.
It remains to be seen whether or not Audi make an approach to McLaren for Bortoleto's services, or indeed if McLaren would entertain such an offer.
