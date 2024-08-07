Hamilton hails 'AMAZING' Olympics experience watching Team USA 'brother' in Paris

Lewis Hamilton has been spotted basking in the action of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games cheering on a Team USA athlete he has described as his 'brother'.

Formula 1 has paused for the summer break, and it appears Hamilton is making the most of his free time, showing support for his Miles Chamley-Watson as well as being pictured with rap royalty Snoop Dogg.

Hamilton and Snoop Dog have been huge features at the Olympics, being spotted at several events throughout the two-week sporting festival.

A seven-time F1 world champion, Hamilton has even called for racing to become an Olympic sport, calling for drivers to be given equal machinery, which would allow it to qualify as an Olympic event.

Hamilton's Olympic appearance

Now, Hamilton has been spotted watching the fencing, with his great friend Miles Charmley-Watson competing in the men's event.

Charmley-Watson is an Olympic medallist and boasts 13 Pan-American titles and one individual world title.

In Paris, Charmley-Watson failed to claim a medal in the men's team foil but still made Hamilton proud with his performances.

Losing in the bronze medal match against France, Hamilton consoled Team USA athlete Charmley-Watson, and took to Instagram after the event to commend his friend's achievements.

"Such an amazing experience to be at the Olympics to and feel the energy of the crowd," Hamilton said.

"The dedication, focus and resilience of these competitors is incredible to witness up close. @fencer, I’m so proud of you brother. The challenges you’ve faced and overcome to get here is nothing short of amazing. Adversity makes us stronger and from it we learn our greatest lessons. The best is yet to come 💥🤺."

