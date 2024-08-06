close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen reveals team OWNERSHIP ambitions

Verstappen reveals team OWNERSHIP ambitions

Verstappen reveals team OWNERSHIP ambitions

Verstappen reveals team OWNERSHIP ambitions

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has offered an intriguing hint regarding his involvement with a new racing team.

Currently contracted with Red Bull until 2028, reports all season long have linked the Dutchman with a move away. However, as yet, he remains.

READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals

Exit links largely emerged due to tensions at Red Bull this year prompted by controversies surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

Despite being cleared of any wrongdoing, Horner’s controversy has had a lasting impact on the team, particularly on his relationship with Jos Verstappen - Max's father.

Christian Horner was embroiled in controversy at the start of the 2024 season
Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner are involved in a feud

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

The pair have been embroiled in a feud, with the Verstappen Sr calling for Horner to step down following the allegations. Their fallout reignited at the Austrian Grand Prix, where the Dutchman complained that Horner blocked him from partaking in the Legends Parade ahead of Sunday's race.

Discord within the team has only increased speculation that Verstappen Jr may leave Red Bull altogether, with Mercedes tipped as his next destination.

Mercedes Team principal Toto Wolff has been public in his pursuit of the champion, claiming he was the ‘number one’ target for the vacant Mercedes seat following Lewis Hamilton’s exit.

READ MORE: Has Lewis Hamilton made a massive mistake? - GPFans Belgian GP Hot Takes

Max Verstappen reveals plans after F1

Whilst Verstappen has asserted that he will remain with Red Bull, their decline in performance this season has only fuelled rumors regarding his future with the team.

Starring in a documentary, “Off the Beaten Track” launched with ViaPlay, the Dutchman opened up on his F1 future and plans following his exit.

"It's something I grew up with in the back of my mind," Verstappen said.

“One day, when you think that F1 is over and you don't want to drive anymore, well you think about running your own team.

“Eventually, I would like Verstappen.com to become a pure and simple team.

“At the moment, it's a team in association with drivers, our liveries, sponsors... But the goal is to have our own team."

READ MORE: Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with two-year deal

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes Christian Horner Audi Jos Verstappen
Key Red Bull exit could affect Verstappen as team 'SPLIT' touted
Latest F1 News

Key Red Bull exit could affect Verstappen as team 'SPLIT' touted

  • Yesterday 01:00
Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet reveals stunning pictures of 'AMAZING' wedding
F1 Social

Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet reveals stunning pictures of 'AMAZING' wedding

  • August 4, 2024 22:00

Latest News

Max Verstappen

Verstappen reveals team OWNERSHIP ambitions

  • 49 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren boss reveals team INVESTIGATION into long-term Norris problem

  • 2 uur geleden
Adrian Newey

Newey PICTURED in red during celebrations with agent amid Ferrari speculation

  • Today 01:00
Latest F1 News

Ferrari legend discusses impact of 'near-fatal' crash

  • Yesterday 19:00
IndyCar

History-making IndyCar NXT star aiming for full series entry in 2025

  • Yesterday 17:00
Latest F1 News

Newey includes world record GREAT in his favourite cars of all time

  • Yesterday 15:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x