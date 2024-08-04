Chaotic multi-car pile-up at iconic circuit sees ex-F1 driver's victory hopes dashed
A chaotic, multi-car pile-up at the Nurburgring on Saturday dashed former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock's chances of race victory at the iconic circuit.
F1 action does not get back underway until the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of the month, however, other racing series across Europe and indeed the globe have continued, such as the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie, with the ROWE 6 Hour ADAC Ruhr-Pokal Race having taken place at the Nordschleife on Saturday.
The circuit is famed for its difficulty, with blind curves and treacherous turns throughout, and rainy conditions made things even more difficult for drivers out on the circuit.
Unfortunately, it took just over 10 minutes and two laps into the six-hour event for things to go badly wrong, with as many as seven cars caught in a scary pile-up.
Car pile-up ends Timo Glock's Nurburgring hopes
Timo Glock - a German racer who competed in six F1 seasons in 2004 and then again between 2008 and 2012 was recently revealed top be driving in the aforementioned race, with Falken Motorsports having recruited him alongside Alex Lynn to compete with team regulars Nico Menzel and Alessio Picariello.
Glock made 91 grand prix starts during his F1 career, finishing on the podium on three occasions, although a win in the sport did evade him.
Victory at the Nurburgring this weekend looks to have, too, with his team-mate Nico Menzel at the wheel of their No 4 Porsche 911 GT3 R when it was involved in a chaotic seven-car pile-up.
As conditions at the circuit worsened, multiple cars simply lost grip and aquaplaned in the same section of the track, causing multiple cars to collide with the barriers or each other.
Naturally, a red flag was thrown, with Bastian Buus, Frank Stippler, Jules Gounon, Marek Böckmann, Alex Lynn and Alexey Veremenko all taken out at the same time as Menzel.
Remarkably, Menzel and Glock's car was able to continue, but shortly came to a halt with significant damage shortly after.
Most importantly, all drivers were able to exit their vehicles themselves and without serious injury.
