Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet reveals stunning pictures of 'AMAZING' wedding

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has showcased stunning pictures on social media of 'amazing' wedding celebrations that took place in Brazil.

The Red Bull star and Piquet have been dating since 2010, with Kelly - the daughter of three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet - a familiar face in the F1 paddock, often seen supporting Verstappen.

The Brazilian model previously dated ex-Red Bull driver Danil Kvyat between 2017 and 2019, with the pair having also had a daughter - Penelope.

Earlier this year, the pair shared a trip to Disneyland Tokyo after Max Verstappen's stunning victory at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Naturally, Verstappen shares a close relationship with Piquet's daughter, with the latter frequently jumping in frame on the Dutchman's Twitch streams.

Max Verstappen has been dating Kelly Piquet since 2021

Piquet often shows support for Max Verstappen at races

Kelly Piquet celebrates amazing wedding

With the F1 summer break upon us, Piquet has now shared a number of images from the wedding celebrations of her younger sister Julia, which she described as 'amazing' in a social media post.

Piquet shared the snaps on Instagram, which included pictures of retro cars, a stunning backdrop as the bridge and groom stood at a makeshift altar, and a family photo featuring multiple F1 drivers.

Piquet's older brother - Nelson Jr - raced in F1 between 2008 and 2009, and as discussed, their father, Nelson Sr, was a three-time champion in the sport.

They were not the only motorsport drivers in attendance, however, with the groom being NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez.

From what we can see in the images, F1 star Max Verstappen was not in attendance, although we are sure he must have had good reason to miss the event, with several grands prix having taken place in recent weeks, including in Belgium last weekend.

