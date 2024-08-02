F1 star in hilarious reaction to viral Olympics look-a-like
McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri has responded to a viral sensation involving his doppelgänger competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The young Australian racing driver took to social media to address the amusing confusion, bringing a light-hearted moment to the F1 community.
The buzz began when fans noticed an uncanny resemblance between Piastri and an athlete participating in the Paris Olympics.
Social media quickly lit up with side-by-side comparisons and speculative posts, causing a stir among F1 and Olympic enthusiasts alike.
youre telling me thats not oscar piastri pic.twitter.com/6LhPraTi2o— max verstappen’s lawyer (@mvstppn1) August 1, 2024
Can confirm I am not competing at the Olympics— Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 1, 2024
Is Oscar Piastri at the Olympics?
Piastri, known for his sharp wit and engaging online presence, didn't miss the opportunity to join in on the fun.
In response to a tweet highlighting the look-alike, Piastri tweeted: "Can confirm I am not competing at the Olympics."
Piastri has seemingly been using the summer break in F1 to catch up on other sports away from F1 as he and McLaren look to continue their form in Zandvoort at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.
