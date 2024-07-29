FIA confirm DOUBLE penalties for top teams at Spa
A Ferrari and Mercedes star have been penalised after a race at Spa with both drivers receiving post race penalties from the FIA.
It was a thrilling Belgian Grand Prix where Lewis Hamilton usurped pole sitter Charles Leclerc during the opening laps to take the lead.
In the end, the seven-time world champion was bested by George Russell who pulled off an exceptional one stop strategy to win the Belgian Grand Prix.
However, Russell’s victory was short-lived with the Mercedes star disqualified due to his car being underweight, with Hamilton inheriting the lead.
Ollie Bearman and Kimi Andrea Antonelli hit with penalties
It was not only a dramatic race in F1, but Formula 2 also provided plenty of excitement during their feature race.
Prema drivers Ollie Bearman and Kimi Andrea Antonelli were both given penalties after the race, which will impact their Italian Grand Prix.
Bearman was handed a five-place grid penalty for causing a collision with Josep María Martí on the opening lap of the race.
Running into Turn 1, Bearman moved to the left and made contact with Zane Maloney and then Martí, forcing both drivers to retire.
As a result, the future Haas star has received a five-place grid penalty which he will serve at Monza.
His team-mate Kimi Andrea Antonelli was also awarded a five-place grid penalty after it was reported he had dry ice pellets coming out of his car during the Formation Lap at Spa.
Antonelli had already been noted for a similar incident at Silverstone where he was given a suspended penalty, which has now been triggered.
The Mercedes youngster will also serve a five-place grid penalty alongside his team-mate in Italy in a further blow to Prema who have underperformed this season.
