close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA confirm DOUBLE penalties for top teams at Spa

FIA confirm DOUBLE penalties for top teams at Spa

FIA confirm DOUBLE penalties for top teams at Spa

FIA confirm DOUBLE penalties for top teams at Spa

A Ferrari and Mercedes star have been penalised after a race at Spa with both drivers receiving post race penalties from the FIA.

It was a thrilling Belgian Grand Prix where Lewis Hamilton usurped pole sitter Charles Leclerc during the opening laps to take the lead.

READ MORE: FIA disqualify winner to award STUNNING Belgian GP victory to Hamilton

In the end, the seven-time world champion was bested by George Russell who pulled off an exceptional one stop strategy to win the Belgian Grand Prix.

However, Russell’s victory was short-lived with the Mercedes star disqualified due to his car being underweight, with Hamilton inheriting the lead.

George Russell briefly celebrated a race win before being disqualified
Lewis Hamilton inherited the win from George Russell

Ollie Bearman and Kimi Andrea Antonelli hit with penalties

It was not only a dramatic race in F1, but Formula 2 also provided plenty of excitement during their feature race.

Prema drivers Ollie Bearman and Kimi Andrea Antonelli were both given penalties after the race, which will impact their Italian Grand Prix.

Bearman was handed a five-place grid penalty for causing a collision with Josep María Martí on the opening lap of the race.

Running into Turn 1, Bearman moved to the left and made contact with Zane Maloney and then Martí, forcing both drivers to retire.

As a result, the future Haas star has received a five-place grid penalty which he will serve at Monza.

READ MORE: Has Lewis Hamilton made a massive mistake? - GPFans Belgian GP Hot Takes

Kimi Andrea Antonelli will serve a penalty at his home race at Monza

His team-mate Kimi Andrea Antonelli was also awarded a five-place grid penalty after it was reported he had dry ice pellets coming out of his car during the Formation Lap at Spa.

Antonelli had already been noted for a similar incident at Silverstone where he was given a suspended penalty, which has now been triggered.

The Mercedes youngster will also serve a five-place grid penalty alongside his team-mate in Italy in a further blow to Prema who have underperformed this season.

READ MORE: Late disqualification drama hands Hamilton win as Red Bull THRASHED in dramatic battle

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Charles Leclerc George Russell FIA Ollie Bearman
F1 star hit with astonishing 60-PLACE FIA grid penalty
Latest F1 News

F1 star hit with astonishing 60-PLACE FIA grid penalty

  • July 26, 2024 23:00
'Extraordinary' meeting set up as FIA announce points change decision
Latest F1 News

'Extraordinary' meeting set up as FIA announce points change decision

  • July 24, 2024 16:00

Latest News

IndyCar

Cullen reveals 'OVERWHELMING' IndyCar first impressions following F1 switch

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

FIA confirm DOUBLE penalties for top teams at Spa

  • 2 uur geleden
British Grand Prix

Perez in DEFIANT statement after 'replacement interview' claims

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Social

Verstappen admits CHEATING when teasing Red Bull team-mate

  • Today 00:00
Belgian Grand Prix

Has Lewis Hamilton made a massive mistake? - GPFans Belgian GP Hot Takes

  • Yesterday 23:00
Belgian Grand Prix

FIA disqualify winner to award STUNNING Belgian GP victory to Hamilton

  • Yesterday 18:59
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x