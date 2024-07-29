close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Perez in DEFIANT statement after 'replacement interview' claims

Perez in DEFIANT statement after 'replacement interview' claims

Perez in DEFIANT statement after 'replacement interview' claims

Perez in DEFIANT statement after 'replacement interview' claims

Sergio Perez has silenced questioning regarding his Red Bull future with a snappy response at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mexican has been under pressure to improve his performances after a recent run of poor results, including two consecutive crashes in Q1 at Silverstone and Hungary.

READ MORE: Marko reveals NEW DEAL for 'thin-skinned' Verstappen

Pressure has mounted as Red Bull’s rivals, McLaren, have edged closer in the constructors’ championship, with Perez urged to improve his performances by team boss Christian Horner.

Horner revealed he had sat down his driver in his kitchen where he hosted ‘crisis talks’ to get to the heart of his issues.

Sergio Perez has been involved in a number of crashes this season
Will Sergio Perez be at Red Bull after the summer break?

Will Sergio Perez survive the summer break?

However, Perez rectified his recent qualifying mistakes by making Q3 at the Belgian Grand Prix, and started second on the grid.

Despite this, he lost second place on the opening lap of the race to Lewis Hamilton, and slipped further down the grid during the race.

Perez finished the Belgian GP in P8, and behind his team-mate Max Verstappen - who started the race in P11 after an engine penalty.

When asked by GPFans after the race if he was confident he would remain with Red Bull after the summer break, Perez delivered a curt response.

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

Sergio Perez will no longer speak about his Red Bull 'future'

“Correct,” he said.

After continued probing, Perez revealed he wanted an end to questioning about his Red Bull future.

“I've said it before. Yesterday I had a good qualifying, a good day. It doesn't change anything. I think we have too much going on in the team, a lot of things that we have to focus on, and we cannot waste any energy with all this speculation surrounding.

“So this is the last time I will speak about the future, so just to make it clear for everyone, I will not be speaking anymore. I will not answer any more questions about the future.”

READ MORE: 'Extraordinary' meeting set up as FIA announce points change decision

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Christian Horner Sergio Perez Belgian Grand Prix
Horner claims Verstappen sim racing 'problem' resolved...for now
Latest F1 News

Horner claims Verstappen sim racing 'problem' resolved...for now

  • Yesterday 05:00
Red Bull hold 'clear the air' meeting after DRAMATIC arguments
Latest F1 News

Red Bull hold 'clear the air' meeting after DRAMATIC arguments

  • Yesterday 04:00

Latest News

British Grand Prix

Perez in DEFIANT statement after 'replacement interview' claims

  • 59 minutes ago
F1 Social

Verstappen admits CHEATING when teasing Red Bull team-mate

  • 1 uur geleden
Belgian Grand Prix

Has Lewis Hamilton made a massive mistake? - GPFans Belgian GP Hot Takes

  • 2 uur geleden
Belgian Grand Prix

FIA disqualify winner to award STUNNING Belgian GP victory to Hamilton

  • Yesterday 18:59
Belgian Grand Prix

Mercedes set for shock F1 DISQUALIFICATION as Hamilton left with nervous wait

  • Yesterday 18:28
Belgian Grand Prix

Childish F1 fans shocked by bizarre Lewis Hamilton radio message

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x