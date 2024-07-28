close global

Childish F1 fans shocked by bizarre Lewis Hamilton radio message

Formula 1 fans were taken aback during the Belgian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton reported a bizarre issue in his car after taking the lead in Spa Francorchamps.

The British driver got off to a fantastic lead in Stavelot, but radioed his team early on in the race telling them 'Something's moving down by my legs'.

Dirty-minded social media users on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - were quick to jump on the comment, assuming that Hamilton was implying something other than a mechanical issue inside his car.

Other, clean-minded people were quick to point out that they had heard a similar radio message before: back in Brazil in 2018 when Sebastien Vettel reported 'There's something loose between my legs...Apart from the obvious!'

Obviously, F1 fans these days love a bit of innuendo, so a lot of fun was had on social media following Hamilton's message.

Hamilton: Something's moving down by my legs

