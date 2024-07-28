Hamilton makes SENSATIONAL Belgian GP start after Red Bull battle
Lewis Hamilton got an excellent start battling away with Sergio Perez during lap one of the Belgian GP.
The champion eventually clinched second place but this played into Charles Leclerc's hands who extended his lead.
READ MORE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Stavelot
Piastri edged in front of his team-mate to claim P4 with Lando Norris having another difficult start, and slipping behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz in P7.
What about Max Verstappen?
Max Verstappen started in P11 due to his penalty, and managed to climb up to P9 by the end of lap one.
He was already on the back of Norris heading into lap two, as he attempted to recover from his grid drop.
READ MORE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Ferrari snatch Belgian pole from DOMINANT Verstappen
