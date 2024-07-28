F1 Belgian Grand Prix Race Today: Start times, schedule and ESPN TV
Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc looks to secure his second victory of the season.
The Monegasque produced a lap time of 1m 53.754s in the rain-hit qualifying session to initially secure second on the grid behind Max Verstappen, but the Red Bull star's 10-place grid penalty means Leclerc will be elevated to the top spot.
READ MORE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Stavelot
The Ferrari driver now aims to convert his second pole position of the season into a victory, replicating his Monaco triumph earlier this year where he converted the pole into a dominant win in front of his home crowd.
Completing the front row is the struggling Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, followed by Lewis Hamilton and McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
READ MORE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Ferrari snatch Belgian pole from DOMINANT Verstappen
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday, July 28, 2024
The 44-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, July 28) at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
United States (EDT): 9am Sunday
United States (CDT): 8am Sunday
United States (PDT): 6am Sunday
Central European Time: 3pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Sunday
Australia (AEST): 11pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 9pm Sunday
Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 7am Sunday
Japan (JST): 10pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 3pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 4pm Sunday
China (CST): 9pm Sunday
India (IST): 6:30pm Sunday
Brazil: 10am Sunday
Singapore: 9pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 4pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 5pm Sunday
Turkey: 4pm Sunday
How to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Spa-Francorchamps circuit key facts
First Grand Prix: 1950
Track length: 7.004km
Number of laps: 44
Race distance: 308.052km
Lap record: 1:46.286 - Valtteri Bottas (2018)
Most wins: Michael Schumacher (6)
Most pole positions: Lewis Hamilton (6)
READ MORE: 'Extraordinary' meeting set up as FIA announce points change decision
