Red Bull hold 'clear the air' meeting after DRAMATIC arguments

Christian Horner had initiated a reconciliation at Red Bull after recent drama within the team.

Max Verstappen has recently received criticism for delivering a series of aggressive radio messages to his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"No mate, don't give me that bullshit now. You guys gave me this f***ing strategy, okay? I'm trying to rescue what's left. F*** sake,” Verstappen said at one point during the race.

The champion’s frustration culminated in a collision with Lewis Hamilton, and when the Dutchman tried to blame his rival Lambiase replied: “I'm not even going to get into a radio argument with the other teams over this Max. It's childish.”

Max Verstappen endured a frustrating Hungarian Grand Prix

Gianpiero Lambiase was on the receiving end of a tirade of curt team radio messages in Hungary

Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase in ‘clear the air talks’

According to a report from Autosport’s Jonathan Noble, Verstappen and Lambiase have cleared the air after Hungary, following ‘talks’ with Christian Horner in Belgium.

The report further reveals that whilst Red Bull understood Verstappen’s frustrations, the team reminded him to be ‘mindful that there are boundaries of behaviour.’

Autosport’s sources also stated that the issue had been ‘put to bed’ and their radio messages in Belgium on Friday reflected ‘all was well’.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also shed light on these ‘clear the air talks’.

Christian Horner compares Max Verstappen management to counselling

“Well look I think that Max, we’ve been working with for eight years and we know that he’s a very passionate guy and that's part of what is his makeup that makes him as good as he is now you know when he gets frustrated then he vents we’ve heard that many times,” he said.

“GP and him have had a long relationship, they know each other inside out, so we sat down and we discussed it on Thursday and honestly, I think it’s a blip and you know we move on from that.”

When Natalie Pinkham brought up how polite Verstappen and Lambiase had been in Belgium thus far, Horner laughed awkwardly when he compared the situation to counselling.

"Well it’s a bit like probably after a bit of counselling," he added.

“Thursday is ‘ok guys let’s go through the weekend' and the best way to deal with any issue is to talk about it, talk it through and GP and Max did that and you know I think already turn the page, focus on this weekend, try and go into the summer break in the best possible shape.”

