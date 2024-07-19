F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule and TV

The F1 circus rolls into Budapest this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen looking to extend his championship lead and Lewis Hamilton eyeing a back-to-back victory.

Unpredictability has been the name of the game so far this year, with six different drivers standing on the top step of the podium in the past 12 races.

Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell have all tasted victory once, while championship leader Verstappen has racked up seven race wins.

The most recent triumph belonged to Hamilton, who delivered a sensational performance in front of his home crowd at Silverstone to finally end his winless streak that began all the way back in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

Now, the seven-time champion sets his sights on the Hungaroring where he has a record of eight wins and nine pole positions.

Can he dominate once more and tie his Silverstone record for most wins at a single circuit, or will the unpredictable 2024 season crown a new victor on Hungarian soil?

F1 Practice times - Hungarian Grand Prix

The action starts today with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST), followed by FP2 at 5pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

FP1 - Friday, July 19, 2024

Central European Time: 1:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 7:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 12:30pm Friday

Australia (AEST): 9:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 7:30pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 9pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 5:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 8:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 1:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 2:30pm Friday

China (CST): 7:30pm Friday

India (IST): 5pm Friday

Brazil: 8:30am Friday

Singapore: 7:30pm Friday

Saudi Arabia: 2:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 3:30pm Friday

Turkey: 2:30pm Friday



FP2 - Friday, July 19, 2024

Central European Time: 5pm Friday

United States (EDT): 11am Friday

United States (CDT): 10am Friday

United States (PDT): 8am Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 4pm Friday

Australia (AEST): 1am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 11pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 12:30am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 9am Friday

Japan (JST): 12am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 5pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 6pm Friday

China (CST): 11pm Friday

India (IST): 8:30pm Friday

Brazil: 12pm Friday

Singapore: 11pm Friday

Saudi Arabia: 6pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 7pm Friday

Turkey: 6pm Friday



FP3 - Saturday, July 20, 2024

Central European Time: 12:30pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 6:30am Saturday

United States (CDT): 5:30am Saturday

United States (PDT): 3:30am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 11:30am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 8:30pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 8pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 4:30am Saturday

Japan (JST): 7:30pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 1:30pm Saturday

China (CST): 6:30pm Saturday

India (IST): 4pm Saturday

Brazil: 7:30am Saturday

Singapore: 6:30pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 1:30pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 2:30pm Saturday

Turkey: 1:30pm Saturday



How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

