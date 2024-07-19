F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule and TV
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule and TV
The F1 circus rolls into Budapest this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen looking to extend his championship lead and Lewis Hamilton eyeing a back-to-back victory.
Unpredictability has been the name of the game so far this year, with six different drivers standing on the top step of the podium in the past 12 races.
READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar
Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell have all tasted victory once, while championship leader Verstappen has racked up seven race wins.
The most recent triumph belonged to Hamilton, who delivered a sensational performance in front of his home crowd at Silverstone to finally end his winless streak that began all the way back in Saudi Arabia in 2021.
Now, the seven-time champion sets his sights on the Hungaroring where he has a record of eight wins and nine pole positions.
Can he dominate once more and tie his Silverstone record for most wins at a single circuit, or will the unpredictable 2024 season crown a new victor on Hungarian soil?
F1 Practice times - Hungarian Grand Prix
The action starts today with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST), followed by FP2 at 5pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
FP1 - Friday, July 19, 2024
Central European Time: 1:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 7:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 12:30pm Friday
Australia (AEST): 9:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 7:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 9pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 5:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 8:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 1:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 2:30pm Friday
China (CST): 7:30pm Friday
India (IST): 5pm Friday
Brazil: 8:30am Friday
Singapore: 7:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia: 2:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 3:30pm Friday
Turkey: 2:30pm Friday
FP2 - Friday, July 19, 2024
Central European Time: 5pm Friday
United States (EDT): 11am Friday
United States (CDT): 10am Friday
United States (PDT): 8am Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 4pm Friday
Australia (AEST): 1am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 11pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 12:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 9am Friday
Japan (JST): 12am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 5pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 6pm Friday
China (CST): 11pm Friday
India (IST): 8:30pm Friday
Brazil: 12pm Friday
Singapore: 11pm Friday
Saudi Arabia: 6pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 7pm Friday
Turkey: 6pm Friday
FP3 - Saturday, July 20, 2024
Central European Time: 12:30pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 6:30am Saturday
United States (CDT): 5:30am Saturday
United States (PDT): 3:30am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 11:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 8:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 8pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 4:30am Saturday
Japan (JST): 7:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 1:30pm Saturday
China (CST): 6:30pm Saturday
India (IST): 4pm Saturday
Brazil: 7:30am Saturday
Singapore: 6:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 1:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 2:30pm Saturday
Turkey: 1:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule and TV
- 4 minutes ago
Haas announce MAJOR change to their 2025 driver lineup
- Today 01:00
FIRED F1 star given unique parting gift
- Today 05:00
Haas F1 star claims Hamilton's 'WINNING mentality' will provide an advantage
- Today 04:00
McLaren boss predicts Red Bull DOWNFALL after team 'fractures'
- Today 03:00
Horner could FIRE Red Bull star during the 'summer break'
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep