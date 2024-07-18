Ricciardo given major boost over troubled F1 future
Ricciardo given major boost over troubled F1 future
Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo's chances of remaining in Formula 1 appear strong after a revelation was made regarding the Australian's future.
Ricciardo is currently out of contract come the end of 2024, and as of yet, there has been no news of a new agreement being reached.
READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?
Whilst some teams leave contracts later than others, the fact that Ricciardo's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda recently had his deal with RB extended has raised eyebrows regarding the Australian's future.
The above, combined with Ricciardo's mixed form and serious struggles at times on track this season, have raised serious doubts about the eight-time race winner's future on the grid.
Significant Ricciardo claim made
Despite some of his struggles of late, it looks as though Ricciardo still has a good chance of retaining his seat for 2025 if he can show he deserves it.
That is according to a recent revelation made by journalist Lawrence Barretto.
In a recent article, Barretto revealed that despite not having signed a new deal yet, Ricciardo's status within the wider Red Bull family remains strong.
"I understand he [Ricciardo] retains support from several top-ranking staff inside Red Bull," Barretto wrote on Formula1.com.
"While his direct boss Laurent Mekies is believed to want to give him as much time as possible to prove he deserves to stay at the team," Barretto added.
The longer Ricciardo is given to impress, the more he can look to improve on his performances, and after some decent showings of late, things appear to be heading in the right direction for the Australian.
Ricciardo has finished inside the points at two of the last four grands prix, and perhaps even more crucially, has finished ahead of team-mate Tsunoda in three of those four races.
As F1 heads to Hungary this weekend, Ricciardo will be looking to be in the mix for a points finish once again at a track he won at in 2014.
READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Corey LaJoie REFUSES to apologize after Kyle Busch incident
- 28 minutes ago
Newey reveals key Horner relationship change after chaotic year
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo given major boost over troubled F1 future
- 2 uur geleden
F1 team take major damage after HUGE storm hits Hungarian GP
- 3 uur geleden
Newey drops HUGE hint on F1 future
- Yesterday 22:00
Sting Ray Robb announces DECISION on Toronto race after 109G smash
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep