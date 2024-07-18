close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo given major boost over troubled F1 future

Ricciardo given major boost over troubled F1 future

Ricciardo given major boost over troubled F1 future

Ricciardo given major boost over troubled F1 future

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo's chances of remaining in Formula 1 appear strong after a revelation was made regarding the Australian's future.

Ricciardo is currently out of contract come the end of 2024, and as of yet, there has been no news of a new agreement being reached.

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

Whilst some teams leave contracts later than others, the fact that Ricciardo's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda recently had his deal with RB extended has raised eyebrows regarding the Australian's future.

The above, combined with Ricciardo's mixed form and serious struggles at times on track this season, have raised serious doubts about the eight-time race winner's future on the grid.

Daniel Ricciardo has come in for plenty of criticism in 2024
Yuki Tsunoda recently signed a new deal with RB

Significant Ricciardo claim made

Despite some of his struggles of late, it looks as though Ricciardo still has a good chance of retaining his seat for 2025 if he can show he deserves it.

That is according to a recent revelation made by journalist Lawrence Barretto.

In a recent article, Barretto revealed that despite not having signed a new deal yet, Ricciardo's status within the wider Red Bull family remains strong.

"I understand he [Ricciardo] retains support from several top-ranking staff inside Red Bull," Barretto wrote on Formula1.com.

Daniel Ricciardo has scored points in only two grands prix in 2024

"While his direct boss Laurent Mekies is believed to want to give him as much time as possible to prove he deserves to stay at the team," Barretto added.

The longer Ricciardo is given to impress, the more he can look to improve on his performances, and after some decent showings of late, things appear to be heading in the right direction for the Australian.

Ricciardo has finished inside the points at two of the last four grands prix, and perhaps even more crucially, has finished ahead of team-mate Tsunoda in three of those four races.

As F1 heads to Hungary this weekend, Ricciardo will be looking to be in the mix for a points finish once again at a track he won at in 2014.

READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

Related

Red Bull F1 Daniel Ricciardo Yuki Tsunoda Lawrence Barretto
Depth of Perez's F1 struggles REVEALED in Haas stunner
Latest F1 News

Depth of Perez's F1 struggles REVEALED in Haas stunner

  • Yesterday 20:00
Ricciardo opens up on biggest 'FRUSTRATION' amid F1 2024 struggles
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo opens up on biggest 'FRUSTRATION' amid F1 2024 struggles

  • Yesterday 01:00

Latest News

NASCAR News

Corey LaJoie REFUSES to apologize after Kyle Busch incident

  • 28 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Newey reveals key Horner relationship change after chaotic year

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo given major boost over troubled F1 future

  • 2 uur geleden
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 team take major damage after HUGE storm hits Hungarian GP

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Gossip

Newey drops HUGE hint on F1 future

  • Yesterday 22:00
IndyCar

Sting Ray Robb announces DECISION on Toronto race after 109G smash

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x